NFL Draft Profile: Mike Novitsky, Offensive Center, Kansas Jayhawks

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Kansas iOL Mike Novitsky

#62

Pos: iOL

Ht: 6042

Wt: 295

40: 5.26

DOB: 12/17/

Hometown: Victor, NY

High School: Victor

Eligibility: 2023

Mike Novitsky

Kansas Jayhawks

One-Liner:

Despite boasting just two years of experience at the center position, Mike Novitsky exhibits impressive movement skills and technique; his play strength is a legitimate concern.

Evaluation:

The University of Buffalo boasted an explosive offense in 2020 that thrived behind a top-tier offensive line. The centerpiece of that line, Mike Novitsky, is an experienced starter whose move to the Big XII should address questions about the level of competition he faced in the MAC. Still very new to the center position, Novitsky’s lateral and linear movement skills allow offensive coordinators to use him freely and creatively. He is capable of mirroring in-line and in space. His loose hips and flexibility in the midsection enable him to hinge while engaged, reset his feet and seal. When approaching contact, Novitsky leads with early and accurate hands. His quick punches and lateral agility help him reengage after initially losing. Moreover, Novitsky maintains a wide base. He manufactures power with his blend of hand placement, lower body mechanics, still-improving feel for pad level and ability to use defenders’ momentum against them. Further, Novitsky has solid length and grip strength to handle defenders attempting to shed. In pass protection, Novitsky mirrors patiently and plays with sound weight distribution. His gap discipline allows him to pick up stunts. In the run game, Novitsky takes proper angles to contact and excels on reach and seal blocks. The talented center engages well in space. He also displays impressive vision on zone runs. Additionally, Novitsky employs persistent leg drive. He practices a rip, like that of a defensive lineman, while zone blocking to limit defenders’ hand moves. While the former Virginia lacrosse commit has exhibited NFL-caliber traits, he must develop in certain areas to become a starter in the league. Novitsky’s performance in the Big XII, against better defenders than he has ever faced, will serve a crucial role in determining his potential. On the field, the still-new center struggles to recognize delayed rushers or blitzes from the second level. When entering engagement, Novitsky sometimes drives his legs without properly latching on which allows defenders to redirect him. He throws too many punches, often failing to properly lock onto opponents. What’s more, he typically plays with a high pad level. Still, Novitsky’s play strength is his greatest shortcoming. The New York native’s anchor sees him displaced almost regularly - even by linebackers with momentum. Even on blocks that he “wins,” he can allow penetration which obstructs rushing lanes. While he improved upon this over the course of the 2020 season, opponents throw Novitsky around or replace him at the line after landing hands on his frame. Additionally, the athletic center stalemates defenders rather than moving them. When he lands punches to his opponents’ chests, he does not consistently control them. While Novitsky displays versatile traits, he will likely be limited to a zone offense at the next level. A key piece of arguably the FBS’s best rushing attack in 2020, Mike Novitsky boasts impressive movement skills and technique for only having two years of experience at center. While he has not yet consistently worked against NFL talent, the former Bull’s move to the Big XII will afford him that opportunity. Still, Novitsky must work on his play strength as he continues to adapt to his new role. He projects as an immediate backup with starting potential in a zone scheme.

Grade:

5th Round

Background:

Born December 17th in Victor, New York, Mike Novitsky was a standout all-around athlete at Victor High School. On the football field, he starred at defensive end and tight end for the Blue Devils. As a junior, he received All-State Honorable Mention after recording 53 tackles and three interceptions; he also averaged 16.2 yards per catch and scored two touchdowns. That season, he was named a Monroe County All-Star. In his senior year, Novitsky was selected as the Monroe County Division Player of the Year and Daily Messenger Player of the Year. The star two-way football player’s performance on the lacrosse field was likely greater than that on the gridiron. A heavily recruited lacrosse player and two-time state champion, Novitsky verbally committed to the University of Virginia, a D1 powerhouse, in his freshman year. That said, he chose to pursue football because he felt a connection to the sport greater than that which he experienced when playing lacrosse. Despite his stellar high school football career, Novitsky was unranked by 247Sports Composite Rankings. 247Sports, itself, listed him as a two-star recruit, the 128th-overall tight end in his class and the 41st-best player from New York in his year. Recruited to the University of Buffalo as a defensive end and blocking tight end, Novitsky transitioned to center early in his career with the Bulls. He has said that people who have been through college and professional football told him that he had a better chance of success along the offensive line. The Buffalo offensive coordinator claims that the team initially considered moving him to offensive tackle, a position he still may be capable of playing. Novitsky says he enjoys playing center more than he did tight end; he likes the action and touching the ball on every play. He also acknowledged that the transition was tough initially. Although he redshirted his true freshman season with the Bulls, Novitsky saw action in three games. He became a key contributor the next year. As a redshirt freshman in 2019, Novitsky started all 13 games at center. He helped block for a school-record 3,256 rushing yards and a program-low eight sacks. He was named to the FWAA Freshman All-American Team Mid-Season Watch List and received Academic All-MAC honors. The Buffalo offensive line was selected as an honorable mention for the Joe Moore Award in 2019, establishing it as one of the top 15 lines in the country. In 2020 after a COVID-impacted offseason, Novitsky started all seven games. He was part of an offense that came second in the nation in rushing yards per game and only gave up one sack on the season. Jaret Patterson, the team’s starting running back, rushed for 1,072 yards and 19 touchdowns in just six games; he topped 300 yards once and even surpassed the 400-yard mark in one game. The Buffalo offensive line was a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award (given to the top OL in the Football Bowl Subdivision). He was named Academic All-MAC and First-team All-MAC. Novitsky’s 88.3 Offense grade from Pro Football Focus ranked him third among college football centers in 2020. He transferred to the University of Kansas after the 2020 season.