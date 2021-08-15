Police: Driver runs red light, causes deadly North City hit-and-run

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives in North City are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that left a woman dead Saturday morning. Just past 3:30 a.m., a man and woman were walking along the pedestrian crosswalk near Union Blvd and Natural Bridge Ave near the border of the Wells-Goodfellow and Kingsway West neighborhoods. Police said the pair had the right of way as the walk signal was activated.