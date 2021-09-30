CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Extra Fees You Took on During the Pandemic That Are Still Worth Budgeting For

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m4NSs_0bRCYENZ00

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended our lives, and even though days are slowly creeping back to the way they were before March 2020, things are far from “normal.”

The Other Side: 5 Pandemic Expenses To Cut Now That States Are Reopened
See: Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed If an Emergency Happens

So, Americans are adapting to a new normal — and that includes the way we spend money. Over the past year, our budgets and priorities changed, and for many people, the shift was positive. So just what are some of the spending practices we adopted over the past 18 months that we might want to carry forward?

Budgeting 101: How To Set a Realistic Budget You Can Live With

Streaming Services

Without the ability to see a movie in person for most of 2020, Americans turned to streaming services for their entertainment — and saved money in the process. Movie ticket prices, including for matinees and at discount theaters, average $9.16 in the United States, according to The Numbers, a film-industry business information website. HBO Max offers new Warner Bros. movies the same day the films debut at theaters, plus thousands of hours of other entertainment content, for $14.99 a month, for example.

Tip: Save a trip to the theater for a special date night or family night every few months. Instead, pop some popcorn, turn out the lights and shut off your cellphone to enjoy an in-home movie experience.

Find Out: 50 Easy Things You Should Do To Save Money

Savings

Those members of the workforce who were fortunate and could do their jobs at home saved on the costs of commuting, dry cleaning, lunches out, new clothes and more. For some, those savings went straight into the bank. The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City reported that in December 2019, Americans saved 7.2% of their disposable income. By April 2020, that percentage was at a record high of 33.7%.

Even as you begin to incur some of those work-outside-the-home costs again, rethink your spending. While you can’t do without gas for the car, you can fuel yourself for less if you make your own lunches. Make your lunch for $3 each day instead of spending $10 at the fast-food place next door. That’s a saving of $35 per week — or about $1,800 per year.

Tip: Ask a work friend or two to join you in the brown bag club. In nice weather, socially distance and eat outside. For an additional treat, take turns packing the lunch for your group. That way, you aren’t stuck making lunch every day.

See: 57 Items That Have Been Getting Cheaper Over the Last Year

Groceries

You undoubtedly have noticed the costs of groceries have risen while doing your weekly shopping. The Consumer Price Index for all food went up by 0.7% from May 2021 to June 2021, and by 2.4% from June 2020. Still, eating in is less expensive than eating out, and it isn’t expected that shoppers will slash their food budgets. Americans intend to keep eating at home at least as often or more often in a post-COVID-19 world, according to “COVID Dining Journey: Eating at Home and Away From Home,” a recent report from sales and marketing firm Acosta.

During coronavirus times, nearly two-thirds of shoppers have eaten at home more, and in fact, Acosta’s research showed 92% of families plan to eat at home at least as often as they do now post-pandemic.

Tip: To help manage grocery costs, sign up for your store’s loyalty programs and register online for access to downloadable coupons, with discounts applied automatically at checkout. No coupon clipping!

Take a Look: 8 Major Ways We’ve Had To Adjust Financially Due to the Pandemic

Personal Fitness

You might not have been a workout warrior pre-pandemic. Maybe you always intended to join a gym but couldn’t fit it into your schedule or didn’t have child care. The pandemic changed things as people ramped up their fitness routines from home. The Washington Post reported that revenues of providers of at-home health and fitness equipment more than doubled to $2.3 billion from March to October of 2020. Chief among the sales were equipment for workouts you could do alone, such as treadmills, stationary bikes, snowshoes or kayaks.

Tip: With the investment made in gear, why abandon it now? But if you’re one who didn’t buy fitness equipment for home, preferring a gym workout, take caution as you return. Johns Hopkins Medicine advises that even people who worked out at home should be careful when they return to the gym, starting slowly before going too hard.

Related: 12 Essential Money Tips for Every Phase of Your Financial Life

Home Improvement

Spending more time at home gave do-it-yourselfers the urge they needed to fix up their houses, and that’s expected to continue post-pandemic, according to research from The NPD Group. One in 10 consumers handled projects they would have contracted with a pro to do, and more than 40% of homeowners have post-pandemic DIY home improvement plans. Home hardware stores saw an 11% growth in purchases during the first seven months of 2020, the organization reported.

Check Out: The 11 Most Popular Pandemic Home Improvement Projects – Plus, How Much They Cost

Tip: Keep going with your projects. Though you might not be in the market to sell right away, your home probably never has been more valuable than it is now. In March, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index reported that in its 20-city composite study, prices in March 2021 were 13.3% higher than they were in March 2020.

We have gotten quite an education in a variety of ways since the pandemic started, and some of the best lessons involve spending. It’s time to keep practicing what we learned when it comes to the household budget.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: Aug. 13, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Extra Fees You Took on During the Pandemic That Are Still Worth Budgeting For

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

How do you onboard employees during a pandemic?

Digesting an acquisition during the best of times is a challenge. But during a pandemic, there's an extra layer of complexity to an already tricky process. Diligent has completed three acquisitions this year, said president and COO Lisa Edwards during a Fortune Most Powerful Women virtual panel discussion on September 30. At the session, top executives talked about what the future of work will look like post-COVID and the implications for workplace culture.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

$1,400 stimulus check for seniors as economic recovery slows: Here’s how it happens

The coronavirus pandemic fueled by the Delta Variant is creating a fall surge that no one wanted to see. Now there are renewed calls for a fourth stimulus check. Making matters worse, millions are out of work still — and jobless claims are continuing to rise. Extra unemployment benefits came to an end in early September, which many thought would mean more workers engaging with the economy. While some have gone back to work — a broader portion of previously unemployed workers have still not found gainful employment.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budgeting#Consumer Price Index#Health And Fitness#Home Price#Commuting#Americans#Warner Bros#The Federal Reserve Bank
washingtonstatewire.com

Revenue forecasting during the pandemic

Sales tax revenue has remained surprisingly steady during the pandemic in two Washington State counties, likely bolstered by federal stimulus and unemployment spending. The Wire spoke to Ilene Thomson, Yakima County treasurer, and Wolfgang Opitz, Pierce County’s deputy finance director about revenue forecasting during the pandemic. Sales tax revenue in both counties has been better than one might expect, and both counties have substantial portions of their population living, and paying taxes, in unincorporated areas.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Costco
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Senator Chamberlain proposes bonus pay plan for workers who took the most risk during Covid-19 pandemic

The plan prioritizes healthcare workers and first responders who willingly entered COVID situations and kept people safe during the pandemic. Republican members of the Frontline Workers Bonus Pay Working Group today proposed their plan to provide meaningful bonuses to those who took the most risk to keep people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. The proposal includes $1200 in bonus pay for nurses, first responders, corrections officers, long-term care workers, and hospice providers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Atlanta Daily World

Business License Late Fees Suspended for Pandemic

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Extends Administrative Order Related to Business License Renewals. In an effort to assist Atlanta residents and businesses during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has reissued an Administrative Order, suspending late fees related to business license renewals through the end of October. The Administrative...
ATLANTA, GA
WestfairOnline

Small business picture still grim during post-pandemic recovery

The plight of small businesses as the Covid era stretches past 18 months remains very much an ongoing concern. Even with all of the economic relief offered by the federal and state governments, small businesses are still facing considerable headwinds. The latest Small Business Optimism Index from the National Federation...
BUSINESS
BoardingArea

What is the Point Debit Card? And Why It’s Worth the $99 Annual Fee

Point is relatively new challenger in the bank industry in the U.S.. It first launched in 2020. While Point acts as a bank account, the main focus in on debit card rewards. This is something that you normally associate with credit cards, but Point makes a good case on why you should consider its debit card, even now that it increased its fee from $49 to $99 a year. Let’s see what Points is and how the Point Debit Card can earn you rewards to justify that fee.
CREDITS & LOANS
hngn.com

Up To $3,000 Stimulus Payment Available Despite Several COVID Relief Programs Are Set To Expire

The Delta variant wrecked Americans' summer, just when the government had planned for the economy to surge back and elevate suffering people into jobs and financial stability. The decline now presents uncertainty for millions of people because the top COVID-19 relief measures expired recently, at a time when the country is still registering 100,000 new coronavirus infections per day, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Motley Fool

3 Social Security Secrets for Even Bigger Checks

You have the power to raise your Social Security benefit. The higher your benefit, the more flexibility you'll have during retirement. These secrets could be your ticket to a more generous benefit for life. The higher a Social Security benefit you lock in, the more monthly income you'll have to...
BUSINESS
newsbrig.com

3 Reasons Why Your Social Security Check Was Short This Month

An estimated 46.7 million Americans receive Social Security retirement benefits each month, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). The average monthly benefit is $1,555, and for some, it represents their primary source of retirement income. Even if you’ve saved funds in a 401(k), an individual retirement account (IRA), or...
PERSONAL FINANCE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
55K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy