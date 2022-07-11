ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Everything Cameron Diaz Has Said About Stepping Away From Acting Over the Years

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

It's never really over. Before Cameron Diaz came out of retirement , she officially took a step back from the limelight in 2018 after four years without a new movie release.

At the time, the California native reunited with her The Sweetest Thing costars Selma Blair and Christina Applegate and the Dead to Me star pondered why it had been a while since they all hung out together.

“Goddamn it, why not?” Diaz replied. “I mean, I’m down. I’m literally doing nothing. … That’s so awesome. I’m totally down.”

When Applegate dished that she was “semi-retired” and, therefore, had more time to catch up, the Charlie’s Angels actor echoed her sentiments . “I’m semi-retired, too, and I am actually retired, so I would love to see you ladies,” she said at the time.

After she confirmed her retirement, the former actress was outspoken about how she has a better life balance and sense of peace since walking away from the Hollywood scene .

Diaz discussed her choice with Kevin Hart during an August 2021 appearance on his talk show, Hart to Heart .

“When you do something at a really high level for a long period of time, when you’re the person that’s sort of delivering on this one thing, everything around, all parts of you that isn’t that, has to sort of be handed off to other people,” Diaz told the comedian. “Just, the management of me as a human being… Cameron Diaz is a machine. But for my personal, spiritual self, I was realizing that one part of me that functioned at a high level wasn’t enough.”

While the Longevity Book author noted that she still “loves” acting, she realized there were other parts of her life that she wasn’t focused on.

“I just looked around and there were so many parts of my life that I wasn’t touching and that I wasn’t managing, and I couldn’t really manage, because everything was so massive,” she continued.

The Avaline Wine owner came to this realization after turning 40 and decided to instead focus more on her family and personal life.

“I have a lot of great friends and incredible people who supported me for so long, and I believe it’s about the people you have in your life who help you keep things moving,” Diaz said during the Peacock interview. “I had some amazing friends but I had other people who were not serving my best interests always, but you don’t have time to figure those things out if you are just going with blinders on, you’re in the tunnel.”

After welcoming daughter Raddix in December 2019 with husband Benji Madden , the star sought to primarily focus on motherhood .

“Being a wife and a mother has been the most … fulfilling part of my life so far,” Diaz said a February 2021 appearance on SiriusXM’s “Quarantined With Bruce” show . “I waited for this … so I didn’t have any distractions. Like, I can’t imagine [working now]. As a mother with my child, to have to be on a movie set that takes 14 hours, 16 hours, of my time away from her — I just couldn’t.” She continued, “I personally feel like that I wouldn’t be the mom that I am now had I chosen to do that at any other time in my life.”

However, the San Diego native revealed in June 2022 that she got an offer too good to refuse. She announced that she would step in front of the camera for the first time since 2014's Annie . Back In Action , costarring Jamie Foxx , is set to begin production before the end of the year.

Scroll below to find out everything Diaz has said about her life since retiring from Hollywood:

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Cameron Diaz is Reportedly Ready for Baby #2 with Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden might be looking to expand their family. The couple already share one daughter, 2-year-old Raddix, and reportedly are ready for a second little one. “Cameron and Benji have discussed having another child and have even been looking into surrogate options for a while now,” the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
HollywoodLife

Ricky Martin’s Brother Denies Allegation That Singer Committed Incest With Nephew: He Has ‘Mental Problems’

The brother of Ricky Martin has come forward to identify Ricky’s accuser and deny the allegations of incest and domestic violence against him. A restraining order was issued in Puerto Rico earlier in July against the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer, but the accuser had remained unnamed. Per El Universo, Ricky’s brother Eric Martin reportedly showed up in a Facebook Live video posted to news outlet El Vocero de Puerto Rico on Sunday, June 26. He claimed that the person who filed the order of protection was a nephew who hasn’t been in contact with the family, who has mental health problems.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Where Is Suge Knight Now?

In the ’90s, Death Row Records was a huge deal and the epitome of Black entrepreneurship. Almost every rapper wanted to work with the label after it had essentially packaged the likes of Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre into superstars. At the helm of the highly profitable company was Suge Knight, who was almost like …
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Cameron Diaz
Person
Selma Blair
Person
Christina Applegate
Person
Benji Madden
Person
Kevin Hart
Us Weekly

Dakota Johnson Sees Relationship With Chris Martin’s Ex Gwyneth Paltrow ‘Differently’ Due to Parents’ Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith’s Split

Making a change. Dakota Johnson said that parents Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith's 1996 divorce likely influenced her friendship with Chris Martin's ex Gwyneth Paltrow. “Maybe I think about relationships like that differently because I grew up in my family,” the Cha Cha Real Smooth actress, 32, told Vanity Fair in a feature published on […]
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
NBC News

Kurt Russell is all tears after seeing Kate Hudson's Father's Day post dedicated to him

Kurt Russell is a pile of mush after seeing Kate Hudson's glowing Father's Day post dedicated to him. The 43-year-old actor shared a throwback photo with Russell on her Instagram on Sunday, June 19. The caption said: "Fun, adventurous, passionate, determined, honest, devoted, amazing father and the best head of hair in Los Angeles! Lucky us! Love you Pa! Happy Fathers Day."
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Vacation in Ibiza, Spain

Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, are heating up the Spanish island of Ibiza while on vacation. The famed TV personality and his model girlfriend looked cute as ever, in photos obtained by E! News, where they were spotted kissing at a local restaurant. The couple was twinning in...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Longevity
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael.  In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

170K+
Followers
19K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy