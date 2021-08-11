Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Brendan Fraser Gets Emotional During TikTok Interview When Told Internet Is ‘Rooting’ for Him

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 8 days ago

The moment went down after Fraser confessed he was “a little anxious” about his latest film project with Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. Usually, a virtual meet-and-greet with a celebrity is much more meaningful and exciting for the fan than the star. But it quickly became apparent that Brendan Fraser was getting at least as much out of a recent chat he shared with a fan.

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Aronofsky
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Brendan Fraser
Person
Steven Soderbergh
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Robert De Niro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet#Littlelottiecosplay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Brendan Fraser’s Teary-Eyed Reaction to Fans’ Support Has the Internet Cheering Him Even Harder

In recent years he has been appearing in big projects again, and is currently featured in a new movie title Killing of the Flower Moon. The film is directed by Martin Scorcese and co-stars Leonard DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. While discussing the film with TikToker LittleLottieCosplay, Fraser noted how nervous he was to be in a movie with the major A-list stars and filmmaker. “The internet is so behind you! We’re so supportive,” the interviewer kindly replied to Fraser’s hesitation.
CelebritiesPopculture

Watch: Brendan Fraser Tears up Hearing the Internet Is Cheering on His Comeback

The whole Internet has been cheering on Brendan Fraser's Hollywood comeback, and the beloved actor recently teared up hearing about how much support he has. In a recent interview with TikTok user LittleLottieCosplay, Fraser was discussing his upcoming film role alongside Leonard DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, in a movie directed by Martin Scorsese. The movie is titled Killers of the Flower Moon, and Fraser explained that he is currently in Oklahoma preparing for filming.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Brendan Fraser Gets Emotional After Receiving Message of Support for New Project

“Proof that Brendan Fraser is the purest of souls!” With a “shucks, ma’am!” true Outsider Brendan Fraser is beyond-grateful for the fan support of his latest role. Martin Scorsese’s next film, Killers of the Flower Moon, is going to be something special. Scorsese delivers, this we know, but casting one-time go-to action star Brendan Fraser as a lead in the film is a stroke of genius.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Mummy Needs a Legacy Sequel with Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz

With Brendan Fraser emerging back into the spotlight in Hollywood, it's the perfect time for The Mummy to get a new legacy sequel with Fraser returning alongside Rachel Weisz. Recently, it was announced that Fraser had picked up a major role when he was cast alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. The news was met with widespread celebrations for the actor by fans on social media.
CelebritiesPosted by
107.3 KFFM

Whatever Happened to Brendan Fraser?

Brendan Fraser was once Hollywood's golden boy, but in recent years, the actor's kept a pretty low profile — so, where did he go?. In the '90s and early 2000s, Fraser was the go-to leading man for comedies, action films and dramas. A versatile actor with charm that leapt off the screen, Fraser could play a hunky, heroic heartthrob, yet also come off relatable and goofy.
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

All Brendan Fraser Movies, Ranked by Tomatometer

Like a defrosted caveman, Brendan Fraser arrived out of nowhere when he starred as the titular Encino Man in 1992. The Paleolithic cult movie is a prototypical ’90s comedy: It’s broad, goofy, and Pauly Shore is never more than 10 feet away off-camera. Airheads and George of the Jungle were more in that ’90s style, while 1998’s Gods and Monsters showed off Fraser’s range. (Though School Ties, released the same year as Encino Man, had already proven some dramatic chops.) The Mummy turned Fraser into an international star, with the 1999 blockbuster remembered fondly today.
CelebritiesComicBook

Watch: Brendan Fraser Gets Emotional in Response to Fan Love on Social Media

Few stars were bigger in the '90s than Brendan Fraser, culminating in the release of his The Mummy films, though he was largely absent from high-profile projects in the 2010s, with fans elated that he's getting massive opportunities recently, resulting in Fraser himself clearly feeling overwhelmed and appreciative of the love from fans. One of the more recent projects Fraser joined is Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, with the actor himself being surprised that he has joined a project from the acclaimed filmmaker that will also star Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, the announcement of which saw fans sharing their love of the actor on social media.
MoviesPosted by
GQMagazine

Hail the Brendan Fraser Renaissance

“Whatever happened to Brendan Fraser?” was a popular refrain during much of the 2010s, when the one-time blockbuster star all but vanished from the spotlight. Then in 2018, GQ finally asked the source; the answers were unexpectedly moving and emotionally charged. Yet it also didn’t quite seem as if a resurgence was on the horizon: Fraser had a solid role in the underrated FX drama Trust; performances on cult shows like Doom Patrol followed. But his dashing, mummy-defeating days were clearly behind him.
MoviesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Brendan Fraser Gets Tearful From Fans “Rooting” For Him To Succeed

Brendan Fraser effectively exploded onto the scene in the ’90s with iconic films such as The Mummy series, Encino Man, and George of the Jungle. But some two decades later, he slipped out of public view. The upcoming Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon offers the biggest break from that pattern, and has generated big responses from Fraser fans.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The 7 best Robert De Niro films and where to watch them

Although for the current generation Robert De Niro no longer has the same weight that he knew to have a little more than twenty years ago, the protagonist of Taxi Driver will go down in history as one of the most relevant in history. In his repertoire there are titles of the stature of The Deer Hunter O Good boys, and two statuettes awarded by The academy: one for Best Supporting Actor, for what was done in The Godfather: Part II, and another for its central role in wild bull.

Comments / 0

Community Policy