Brendan Fraser Gets Emotional During TikTok Interview When Told Internet Is ‘Rooting’ for Him

Few stars were bigger in the '90s than Brendan Fraser, culminating in the release of his The Mummy films, though he was largely absent from high-profile projects in the 2010s, with fans elated that he's getting massive opportunities recently, resulting in Fraser himself clearly feeling overwhelmed and appreciative of the love from fans. One of the more recent projects Fraser joined is Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, with the actor himself being surprised that he has joined a project from the acclaimed filmmaker that will also star Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, the announcement of which saw fans sharing their love of the actor on social media.