Weddings in ventura

LEAFING SUMMER BEHIND: We're not saying anyone needs to turn a cold shoulder on the hottest season, but if you're just about ready to bask in the beautiful handicrafts that sweetly sprout up when fall arrives, well, you may just want to leave summer behind. Or do we mean "leaf" summer behind, since we are discussing autumn and its charms? Perhaps we do mean just that. And one of the loveliest spots to connect with the season of cinnamon scents, colorful leaves, and cozy 'n cute home goods is the Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft Show, the large-scale, on-the-road gifts-and-more extravaganza. It's an event that brims with one-of-a-kind finds, including handmade jewelry, quaint candles, fantastic photography, elegant woodworking, and plenty of seasonal snacks, too. And it will be back in a place that it has visited, time and again: Ventura.