Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Weddings in ventura

visitventuraca.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank you for considering Ventura as a possible destination for one of the most memorable days of your life. We’re a little biased, but we believe there’s no better place to begin your Happily Ever After than serenely beautiful Ventura by the sea. We’d love to help you with your wedding by answering your questions about our wedding venues and offerings here in Ventura.

visitventuraca.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Party#Destination Weddings#Wedding Planning#Wedding Ceremony#Wedding Venues#The State Beach#The Ventura County Museum#Main Course California#Harbor#Wedgewood Banquet Center#A Wedding Application
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Festivalvisitventuraca.com

High Holidays @ Crowne Plaza Ventura Beach

Celebrate the High Holidays among friends and connect with your inner self. No signup necessary. No payment required for a place to pray for the High Holidays. A kippah and prayer book will be provided for you. Services will be interspersed with explanations and page guidance. In short, you will feel at home.
Humboldt County, CANorth Coast Journal

Best of Weddings

Best Place to Get Gifts for Your Wedding Party: Good Relations. Used to be if you were chosen to stand up for a loved one at their wedding, your thanks for attending multiple fittings for the pricey matching outfit you are never wearing again was a great party, a grateful newlywed and maybe an engraved flask or silver frame. But unless folks overwhelmingly misunderstood the category title as shower/bachelor/bachelorette party gifts for the people getting married, for which Good Relations is a solid standard, being in a Humboldt wedding is hot stuff.
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Wedding Vows

A grandmother overheard her 5-year-old granddaughter playing "wedding." The wedding vows went like this:. "You have the right to remain silent, anything you say may be held against you, you have the right to have an attorney present. You may kiss the bride."
Relationship Advicebctribune.com

Wedding Announcement

Gordon “Joe” Johnson and Lynette Collins, of Burleson County, are please to announce their upcoming marriage for the second time around! They obtained their marriage license on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. Their wedding song will be “Rumor” by Lee Brice, and they request that no gifts be given. Dress will be casual. A small ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, with a reception to…
Relationship AdviceInvestopedia

Do You Need a Wedding Planner?

A wedding day is a happy but also complicated day filled with many moving parts—not to mention the added pressure of having to be a perfect occasion. Weddings are also a big business. Not surprisingly, as in many industries, a whole profession of advisors exists, generically known as “wedding planners.” Though not new—the oldest planner trade organization dates back to the 1950s—these nuptial consultants are increasingly in demand as wedding celebrations grow ever more elaborate, involved, and individualized.
Relationship Advicepetapixel.com

Wedding Photographer Falls Into Pool at Grand Indian Wedding

A luxury wedding photographer recently made quite a splash at a grand Indian wedding celebration, but not quite the type of splash one hopes to make when heading out to capture someone’s big day. The Northern California-based wedding photography and cinematography business Aperina Studios was capturing the lavish wedding in...
Charlotte, NCkiss951.com

Take A Look Into A $200 Charlotte Wedding

A $200 Charlotte wedding? It is possible. The price tag of even a small wedding can be overwhelming. Anything midsized to large can be a huge investment. But for some couples spending a lot on a ceremony and reception might not be the best financial decision to start off married life. And honestly, for some people, it’s also just not worth the stress of wedding planning. I have several friends who elected to elope and they don’t regret it. Another option is a courthouse wedding, but that’s just a few minutes and schedules can be booked up months in advance.
Murphy, NCThe State

9-year-old invests thousands in ‘dream treehouse’ Airbnb in North Carolina. Take a look

It’s not every day you see a 9-year-old’s “dream treehouse” become a profitable North Carolina Airbnb listing. Three years ago, Eli Sylvester was set on building a treehouse in the backyard of his family’s home in Murphy, North Carolina, about 230 miles west of Charlotte. But his mom, Rachel Sylvester, had a better idea: Use this as a “learning opportunity for Eli,” she told McClatchy News.
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

Ventura's Tamales to break ground for new location

Ventura’s Tamales will break ground for their second location in a private ceremony at the end of the month. The new location, at 6202 Nursery Drive in Victoria, will be larger, feature more parking and provide guests a better dining experience, Robert Royer, marketing and human resources director of Ventura’s Tamales, said Monday.
California Staterebusinessonline.com

Amazon Signs 202,421 SF Industrial Lease in Ventura County, California

MOORPARK, CALIF. — Amazon has signed a long-term lease to occupy a 202,421-square-foot industrial building in the Ventura County submarket of Moorpark, about 48 miles northwest of Los Angeles. DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services, along with Donald J. Thordarson Inc., secured the lease on behalf of the owner, Transwestern Development Co. Transwestern also manages the building. Cushman & Wakefield represented Amazon in the lease negotiations.
Ventura, CANBC San Diego

The Harvest Festival Will Be Back in Ventura This Autumn

LEAFING SUMMER BEHIND: We're not saying anyone needs to turn a cold shoulder on the hottest season, but if you're just about ready to bask in the beautiful handicrafts that sweetly sprout up when fall arrives, well, you may just want to leave summer behind. Or do we mean "leaf" summer behind, since we are discussing autumn and its charms? Perhaps we do mean just that. And one of the loveliest spots to connect with the season of cinnamon scents, colorful leaves, and cozy 'n cute home goods is the Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft Show, the large-scale, on-the-road gifts-and-more extravaganza. It's an event that brims with one-of-a-kind finds, including handmade jewelry, quaint candles, fantastic photography, elegant woodworking, and plenty of seasonal snacks, too. And it will be back in a place that it has visited, time and again: Ventura.
Apparelstmarynow.com

wedding dress

Because fashion preferences were once ornate and dependent on precise fits, ready-to-wear clothing really did not become widely available until the early 20th century.
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

How to enjoy your post-pandemic wedding celebrations without breaking the bank.

It’s the height of summer, so that means it’s wedding season….except 2021, just like 2020 has seen thousands of weddings postponed due to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic. New proposals continue with brand new wedding boards being created on Pinterest in earnest. But brides-to-be are vying for wedding venues and suppliers with couples who should be celebrating their first full year of wedded bliss, and who are yet to say “ I do”, with some having been forced into changing the date of their nuptials 2 or 3 times already.
Ventura County, CAThousand Oaks Acorn

Big Cannabis makes landing in Ventura County

California’s system of direct democracy remains a double-edged sword. For every successful voter-led initiative, there seem to be nine or 10 that don’t work out how they’re supposed to and lead to unintended consequences. The latest example: Measure O. We’re confident that few if any of the 57% of Ventura...
Ventura County, CASanta Barbara Independent

Glass House Farms to Buy Massive Tomato Greenhouses in Ventura County

The beautiful tomatoes sold on the vine from Houweling’s 5.5 million square feet of greenhouses, located on the broad, agriculture-heavy Oxnard Plain in Ventura County, are due to be sold to Glass House Brands of Carpinteria, according to the Camarillo Acorn. Owner Casey Houweling promoted a ballot measure to allow cannabis production in the unincorporated county, which passed in November 2020. Glass House Farms made news in 2021 when the company — then owned by Graham Farrar, who operates Santa Barbara’s The Farmacy pot shop — merged with Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corporation of Toronto in a buyout worth $567 million. Glass House acquired Houweling’s for $100 million in a deal still going through escrow.
Relationshipswomangettingmarried.com

7 Meaningful Bridesmaid Gifts for the Bride

Some of the best and most unforgettable gifts in the world are those that carry a special meaning. This is especially true when it comes to a once-in-a-lifetime day such as your wedding. While it’s always nice to get a gift from the wedding registry you spent time curating (or a check that can go towards big ticket items like a house), there are certain people you may prefer something from that has a bit more personality and sentiment—namely your bridesmaids.
Huntington, WVWSAZ

Wedding Wednesday | WV Weddings Magazine

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nikki Bowman Mills is the editor of WV Weddings magazine, the bridal bible for the state. WV Weddings is published bi-annually. You can purchase a copy including back issues at local newsstands, online at wvweddingsmagazine.com, or by subscribing on the website or by calling 304-413-0104.
Relationshipstheknot.com

20 Thoughtful Wedding Gifts Your Best Friend Deserves on Their Special Day

We have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. It's hard enough to pick out gifts in general, but the pressure mounts when it's for your best friend that also happens to be getting married. How do you combine years of friendship and a monumental life occasion into one single wedding gift?

Comments / 0

Community Policy