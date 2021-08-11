Safety code violations found in the dozens at Westbrook High School
All Westbrook schools will be inspected after 38 safety code violations were discovered at the high school in the aftermath of the fire there last month. The Fire Department has provided the school with a list of the violations of National Fire Protection Association Life Safety Code, which the state abides by, and other “housekeeping” safety problems found throughout the school in an immediate inspection after the July 25 fire in a third-floor classroom.www.sunjournal.com
Comments / 0