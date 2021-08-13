Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

First lady Jill Biden wears medical boot after foot injury in Hawaii

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CmVOo_0bR5b3fq00
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Jill Biden is wearing a medical boot following a recent foot injury on a Hawaiian beach.

The boot was on the first lady’s left foot on Friday as she and President Joe Biden boarded a helicopter in Delaware to fly to the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland.

She also held onto crutches.

President Biden helped her navigate a short flight of stairs onto the chopper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3duJmp_0bR5b3fq00
President Joe Biden helps first lady Jill Biden as they board Marine One (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

The first lady punctured her foot in late July during a beach walk in Hawaii, where she flew for official events after participating in the opening of the Tokyo Olympics, the White House said.

She returned to Washington on July 26 and received outpatient treatment at Walter Reed Military Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland, on July 29.

President Biden joined his wife at the hospital.

Her spokesperson, Michael LaRosa, said it was not known what caused the puncture, but the wound was cleaned, was not infected and was expected to “heal nicely”.

The first lady had not been seen in public since she returned from Hawaii.

Comments / 1

newschain

newschain

34K+
Followers
86K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Local
Hawaii Government
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Lady#Hawaiian#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Related
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Veteran trapped in Afghanistan says country has been ‘abandoned to wolves’

A veteran trapped in Afghanistan has said Western governments who gave young people in the country hope have now “abandoned them to the wolves”. Former Royal Marine Commando and founder of the Nowzad animal charity Paul Farthing tried to organise his wife’s escape via Kabul Airport on Tuesday, but said she became “crushed” in the uncontrolled crowd.
SocietyPosted by
newschain

Taliban vow to respect women’s rights within norms of Islamic law

A Taliban spokesman gave a qualified promise that the insurgents who overran Afghanistan in recent days would respect women’s rights. In his first news conference, Zabihullah Mujahid, who had been a shadowy figure for years, stressed the Taliban’s efforts to convince the world that it has changed from the group that imposed a brutal rule on the country in the 1990s.
WorldPosted by
newschain

Taliban’s legitimacy to be judged by human rights promises – PM

Boris Johnson has joined with other international leaders to warn the Taliban its legitimacy to govern Afghanistan will depend on its commitment to human rights, as the militants claimed animosities with foreign powers were over. Holding a press conference in Kabul on Tuesday afternoon, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, according to...
ImmigrationPosted by
newschain

20,000 Afghan refugees to be given sanctuary in the UK

Some 20,000 Afghans are to be welcomed to the UK in coming years as the Government unveiled the details of a scheme to provide sanctuary for those most at risk of persecution by the Taliban. Fears have been building for those who worked against the Taliban in Afghanistan since the...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Starmer: Afghanistan must not become hotbed for terrorism again

Afghanistan must be prevented from slipping “back to a hotbed for international terrorism”, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said. Speaking after attending a meeting with national security adviser, Sir Stephen Lovegrove, on Tuesday afternoon, Sir Keir said the priority in the response to the collapse of Kabul into the hands of the Taliban must be preventing the resurgence of terrorism and ensuring that the rights of women and girls are protected.
TravelPosted by
newschain

Government given advice on coronavirus travel tests in April – watchdog

The competition watchdog is insisting it gave advice to Government officials about coronavirus travel testing in April, amid claims it has been too cautious in taking action. Travel industry leaders expressed frustration last week when the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced it would report its recommendations around testing “within the next month” following a request by Health Secretary Sajid Javid.
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Last ditch legal fight to save Geronimo set to resume

A court is due to decide whether an alpaca under a destruction order can be granted a stay of execution so further evidence can be produced. The owner of Geronimo who has twice tested positive for bovine TB, has lodged an urgent application for a temporary injunction at the High Court in London to prevent her beloved pet being put down.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Gosden pins Ebor hopes on Humanitarian

John Gosden is set to rely on Humanitarian in Saturday’s Sky Bet Ebor at York. The five-year-old has not been seen since winning at Newbury 11 months ago due to a setback. Gosden had hoped to also run Grand Bazaar, but he seems highly unlikely to make the cut for a race the trainer won back in 2018 with Muntahaa.
EnvironmentPosted by
newschain

Death toll from Haiti earthquake raised to 1,941

Officials in Haiti have raised the death toll from a powerful weekend earthquake to 1,941, just as a tropical storm brought strong winds and heavy rains the Caribbean nation. The Civil Protection Agency also raised the number of injured people to 9,900. The devastation is centred on the country’s southwestern...

Comments / 1

Community Policy