Legendary Tuner Gemballa Is Suing Its Founder's Son

The Hyundai Elantra N is a car that the Korean automaker is very proud of, and why not? It looks sharp, it's got loads of power, and it's packed with cool tech. After a long teaser campaign, the finished product was eventually revealed last month. We were hoping to see it in the metal at the New York Auto Show, but the latest variant of COVID-19 shut the show down again. We're starting to wonder if a semblance of normal life and car shows will ever return, but even with viruses getting in the way, the reveal of the US-spec Elantra N is going ahead, only now it will be a virtual premiere.