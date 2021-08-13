Cancel
Legendary Tuner Gemballa Is Suing Its Founder's Son

By Sebastian Cenizo
You've likely heard of tuning company Gemballa GmbH, a firm responsible for some crazy creations over the years. Most recently, the tuning company has been working on a Porsche 911-based off-roader called the Avalanche 4x4, as well as its own hypercar. The tuner has come a long way from its 1981 beginnings when Uwe Gemballa founded it. Sadly, Mr. Gemballa was murdered a little over a decade ago, and the company is now managed by different owners. Mr. Gemballa's name will thus live on, but his son appears to have been tainting the legacy of the tuner, and the company decided to sue Marc Philipp Gemballa.

