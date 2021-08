I think it would probably be fair to say that supermodel / mogul / Lip Sync Battle co-host Chrissy Teigen has not quite had the 2021 that she was hoping for. After taking a much talked-about break from social media in late March, she was back online the following month, but it wasn't long before word of bullying allegations levied against her spread. The month of June then turned into an even bigger mess with regards to the claims, leading Teigen to drop out of a couple of a couple of high profile projects and to her losing out on several major partnerships. Now, Teigen has opened up about taking a trip sober, after those accusations and the loss of partnerships.