Missouri’s interstates need funding if they’re going to serve the future, data shows

After the Missouri Supreme Court ruled that Missouri must implement a voter-approved Medicaid expansion measure, the state is looking to buy more time. Attorneys argued Friday that the state needs two months to build up the staff and systems necessary to expand access to the health care program. Attorneys for the plaintiffs are asking that the coverage begin immediately. A decision on the matter from Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem is expected soon — especially after Friday’s hearing took only 20 minutes. In St. Louis, residents in danger of eviction will see their pandemic protections extended. A judge ruled, following the recent federal order, that the city’s eviction moratorium will now run until Oct. 3. The region’s currently high infection rate makes it eligible for the federal moratorium, which affects areas hit hard by the virus. Plus, at a time of significant transition for the business of college athletics, the University of Missouri has named its next athletic director. Desiree Reed-Francois, formerly the athletic director at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, will become the first woman to lead the athletic department in MU history.