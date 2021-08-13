Cancel
Missouri’s interstates need funding if they’re going to serve the future, data shows

By Heidi Schmidt
 4 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been 65 years since crews broke ground in St. Charles, Missouri, on what eventually became America’s interstate system. A new report by TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit, shows just how much Missouri relies on highways like Interstate 70 and Interstate 35. At the same time, the analysis points to the funding that’s needed to repair bridges and highways, while implementing traffic control measures.

