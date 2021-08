Former Western Illinois University men’s basketball coach from 1992-2003, Jim Kerwin passed away on Friday, August 13 near his family in Arkansas at the age of 81. Kerwin was hired as an assistant coach with the University of Oklahoma in 1984 and eventually helped the Sooners to the national championship game in 1988. After a stop as an assistant at Kansas State, Kerwin was hired to take over the WIU men’s basketball program in April of 1992.