Super Rare Games announces Super Rare Mixtape Vol. 1, includes 30 indie games + 6 demos

By Jennifer Burch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next physical release from Super Rare Games is a bit different from the company’s usual line-up. There’s no “once a digital exclusive turned physical for Nintendo Switch” here, but something just as important – game preservation. Crafted by Super Rare Games’ “Head of Saying Stuff” Ryan Brown, he’s picked 30 games from the indie-game, freeware scene and compiled them plus six demos as Super Rare Mixtape Vol. 1. Watch the trailer below showing off all 30 games – some even look like they’re part of Nintendo’s GameBoy, GameBoy Color, GameBoy Advance, and Nintendo 64 libraries:

