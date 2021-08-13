Super Rare Games announces Super Rare Mixtape Vol. 1, includes 30 indie games + 6 demos

A new report has revealed that a factory-sealed copy of Super Mario Bros., a very rare copy of it, has now sold for $2 million USD. After the sale of the rare, sealed and sorted Super Mario 64, a new world record has just been announced. According to the collectibles website: rally on his official Twitter account, the rare copy of the game has sold for $2 million USD and has become the highest price ever paid for a video game. According to media outlet IGN, this was an original video game auction because it was purchased from shareholders.