Chicagoland Youth Artists Commissioned for Steppenwolf Arts Center

ABC 7 Chicago and the Chicago Defender Charities have partnered for decades to present Chicago’s “back to school” summer tradition, The Bud Billiken Parade®. The parade kicked off Saturday, August 14 at 10 a.m. and ABC 7 will be capturing all the parade highlights with an hour special, BUD BILLIKEN PARADE: CELEBRATING 92 YEARS, which will air Saturday, August 21 at 11 a.m. on ABC 7. Cheryl Burton, Jim Rose and Hosea Sanders, who have been part of ABC 7’s Bud Billiken tradition in the broadcast booth since 2003, will host the special, with Terrell Brown and Karen Jordan also contributing. The special will spotlight Bud Billiken fan favorites including performances by the Jesse White Tumblers and South Shore Drill team as well as spectacular new dance team performances along with WNBA MVP Chicago Sky star and Chicago native, Candace Parker, who will serve as the 2021 parade grand marshal. 100 units of marching bands, drum corps and floats will dazzle parade goers and viewers alike along with honorary Grand Marshals, Television Personality Bevy Smith, Grammy Award Winning Artist Jonathan McReynolds, Jeremy Joyce from Black People Eats and special guest, NiaKay, the Chicago artist/influencer who rose to fame on LifeTime Television’s The Rap Game.