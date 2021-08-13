Cancel
Chicago, IL

Chicagoland Youth Artists Commissioned for Steppenwolf Arts Center

By Danielle Sanders, Interim Managing Editor
Chicago Defender
Chicago Defender
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteppenwolf Theatre Company announced the artist selected for its Loft Teen Arts Project. The visual art competition provides commissions of $1,500-$2,500 to young Chicagoland artists for original new artworks to be displayed in The Loft—Steppenwolf’s first-ever dedicated education space that encompasses the entire fourth floor of its trailblazing new Arts and Education Center, designed by world-renowned architect Gordon Gill of Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture.

