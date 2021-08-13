2020 Census has declining population in Lima-Allen County but officials are optimistic area can rebound

The numbers are out, and local officials are starting to digest them to see how to move forward. The 2020 Census has been released and both the city of Lima and Allen County have seen a decrease in population. According to the census data, Lima’s population has decreased by 8% which is a loss of just over 3,000 residents. Allen County seeing a 4% drop of just over 4,000 residents which includes the city’s numbers. Lima Mayor David Berger says while the number of residents is fewer, the community is becoming more diverse. Berger and county commissioners are disappointed with the decrease but are optimistic that Lima-Allen County can bounce back in population.