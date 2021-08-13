Cancel
Michigan passes milestone with over 20,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19

By ABC12 News Staff
abc12.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The daily average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan continued increasing this week as the state passed a milestone for deaths. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,127 new COVID-19 illnesses Thursday and Friday for a total of 919,133. The daily average of 1,564 new cases is an increase of about 200 per day from earlier this week and the highest since May 14.

