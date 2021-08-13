Cancel
Area whiskey producer re-releasing seasonal whiskey, Rye & Rumba

By FWBP Staff
fortworthbusiness.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDFW-based whiskey producer, Oak & Eden has announced the re-release of their summer seasonal whiskey, Rye & Rumba. Rye & Rumba begins with Oak & Eden’s award-winning rye whiskey, and is finished with a Caribbean Rum-soaked American Oak spiral. Oak & Eden originally launched Rye & Rumba in the summer of 2019 and customers responded, leading Oak & Eden to re-release it as the product’s first encore into the market since launch.

