Meet “The Bitcoin Family” that lives a decentralized nomad life solely on Bitcoin. 43-year-old Didi Taihuttu has a wife and three kids. They are known as the family that liquidated all their assets in 2017 to buy Bitcoin back when it was trading at around $900. Taihuttu is a true example of a Bitcoin enthusiast. According to him on his website, after losing his mother, and later his father, he “started reflecting life more and more and discovered that the life I was living was not the life I wanted to live. I experienced that Life could go very fast and that I needed to change.”