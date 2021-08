I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that the 2021 offseason has been one of the most intriguing and storyline-inducing that the New England Patriots have ever had. So many things have happened that are usually complete nonstarters among these parts; New England was aggressive in Free Agency, there’s a bona-fide quarterback competition in camp, N’Keal Harry suddenly looks good, and perhaps most amazingly, the Patriots both didn’t trade away their first round draft pick and made a selection that people actually saw coming. It’s just madness around here.