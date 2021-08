Thomasville Entertainment Foundation is preparing for its upcoming concert series and will dedicate its 2021-22 season in memory of longtime TEF champion, John Glenn. Glenn served 17 years on the TEF Board of Trustees, including five one-year terms as president, the most of any individual. His push for TEF to institute program book ad sales — and his dedication to that effort over many seasons, has paid huge dividends toward TEF’s mission to captivate audiences with live performances by world-renowned artists, while cultivating the future of the performing arts with educational programs and events.