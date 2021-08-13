Cancel
Revolution midfielder Tommy McNamara can do it all

By Rich Thompson
Boston Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran midfielder Tommy McNamara is a reliable role player for the New England Revolution. In last Sunday’s 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union, McNamara adequately filled in as the Revolution’s ball distributor during continuous play and on set pieces in place of MLS All-Star Carles Gil. Revolution head coach Bruce...

