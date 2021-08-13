Revolution midfielder Tommy McNamara can do it all

Minnesota United Midfielder Emanuel Reynoso has been selected as part of the 28-man roster for the 2021 MLS All-Star Game in Los Angeles. Reynoso joined Minnesota United in September of 2020 as a Designated Player from legendary club Boca Juniors after spending his entire career playing in Argentina. Reynoso was immediately invaluable to Minnesota, providing creativity in the offense and a willingness to defend. In only 13 regular season games, Reynoso provided seven assists and one goal, then made MLS history in the 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs, providing three assists in back-to-back playoff games for the first time in MLS Cup history. Reynoso played a role in all eight goals the Loons scored in the postseason, assisting in seven and scoring one off a free kick against Seattle in the Western Conference Final. Currently, he leads the team in assists with five and continues to be a key component of the MNUFC attack.