Flood Advisory issued for Greenbrier, Summers by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Greenbrier; Summers The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Greenbrier County in southeastern West Virginia Northeastern Summers County in southeastern West Virginia * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 350 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Rupert... Meadow Bluff Lawn... Anjean Elton This includes the following streams and drainages Lick Creek, Kitchen Creek, Joe Knob Branch, Eagle Branch, Hungard Creek, Greenbrier River, Boggs Creek, Meadow River, Laurel Creek, Big Clear Creek, Little Creek, Beaver Creek, Little Clear Creek and Fisher Creek.