Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carroll County, MD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Howard, Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-13 16:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll; Howard; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Carroll County in north central Maryland Western Howard County in central Maryland Central Montgomery County in central Maryland * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 430 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Damascus, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Columbia, Germantown, Rockville, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Olney, Damascus, Ellicott City, Aspen Hill, Potomac, North Bethesda, Montgomery Village, North Potomac, Redland, North Kensington, Mount Airy, South Kensington, Boyds, Rossmoor and Wheaton-Glenmont. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Carroll County, MD
City
Ellicott City, MD
City
North Bethesda, MD
City
North Kensington, MD
City
Rockville, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Boyds, MD
City
Olney, MD
City
North Potomac, MD
City
Redland, MD
County
Montgomery County, MD
City
Mount Airy, MD
City
Germantown, MD
County
Howard County, MD
City
Montgomery Village, MD
City
Aspen Hill, MD
City
South Kensington, MD
City
Gaithersburg, MD
City
Columbia, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aspen#Extreme Weather#Carroll Howard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Tim Tebow’s comeback story ends with Jaguars cutting him

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tim Tebow’s NFL comeback is over. The Jacksonville Jaguars waived Tebow on Tuesday, parting with the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner who switched from quarterback to tight end in hopes of rejuvenating his pro football career. “We knew that was an uphill battle for Tim,” coach Urban...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

US reconstruction mission in Afghanistan 'marked by too many failures,' watchdog says

The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) concluded that while the U.S.’s reconstruction mission in Afghanistan “yielded some success,” it was “marked by too many failures,” according to a report the watchdog released Monday. “After conducting more than 760 interviews and reviewing thousands of government documents, our lessons learned...

Comments / 0

Community Policy