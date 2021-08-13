Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Howard, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll; Howard; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Carroll County in north central Maryland Western Howard County in central Maryland Central Montgomery County in central Maryland * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 430 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Damascus, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Columbia, Germantown, Rockville, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Olney, Damascus, Ellicott City, Aspen Hill, Potomac, North Bethesda, Montgomery Village, North Potomac, Redland, North Kensington, Mount Airy, South Kensington, Boyds, Rossmoor and Wheaton-Glenmont. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH