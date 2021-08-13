Flash Flood Warning issued for Greenbrier, Summers by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Greenbrier; Summers The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Greenbrier County in southeastern West Virginia Northeastern Summers County in southeastern West Virginia * Until 1030 PM EDT Friday. * At 419 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2.5 to 4 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Rupert... Lawn Elton... Meadow Bluff This includes the following streams and drainages Lick Creek, Kitchen Creek, Eagle Branch, Hungard Creek, Greenbrier River, Boggs Creek, Meadow River, Laurel Creek, Big Clear Creek, Little Creek, Beaver Creek and Fisher Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2.5-4 INCHES IN 1 HOUR