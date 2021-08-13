Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fairfax, Loudoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fairfax; Loudoun A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR WESTERN MONTGOMERY...EAST CENTRAL LOUDOUN AND NORTH CENTRAL FAIRFAX COUNTIES At 420 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Boyds, or near Germantown, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Germantown, Broadlands, Lowes Island, Ashburn, Sterling, Great Falls, Countryside, Clarksburg, Darnestown and Sterling Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH