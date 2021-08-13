U.S. envoy's years of peace negotiations go up in flames in Afghanistan. What went wrong?
A year and a half since U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad brokered a "peace agreement" between the United States and Taliban leaders, there is no peace in Afghanistan. Instead of negotiating a power-sharing deal with the Afghan government, the Taliban have unleashed a military onslaught to take power by force, seizing on the withdrawal of U.S. troops as their moment of opportunity.
