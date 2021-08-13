Cancel
Cars

Ram pickup trucks recalled over risk of air bag launching shrapnel

By James Leggate
FOXBusiness
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutomaker Stellantis is recalling more than 260,000 Ram trucks over a potential hazard caused by side-curtain air bags. Some of the vehicles may have air bag inflators that were contaminated with moisture during manufacturing. Those inflators could rupture without warning, even without air bags deploying, potentially launching debris inside the vehicle, the automaker said in a voluntary recall notice Friday.

