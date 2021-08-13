Ram pickup trucks recalled over risk of air bag launching shrapnel
Automaker Stellantis is recalling more than 260,000 Ram trucks over a potential hazard caused by side-curtain air bags. Some of the vehicles may have air bag inflators that were contaminated with moisture during manufacturing. Those inflators could rupture without warning, even without air bags deploying, potentially launching debris inside the vehicle, the automaker said in a voluntary recall notice Friday.www.foxbusiness.com
