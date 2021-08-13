Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
White Plains, NY

Condo Owners At Trump Tower In White Plains Vote To Dump Ex-President's Name

By Zak Failla
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17t1Yj_0bR5VRNh00
Trump Tower At City Center in White Plains. Photo Credit: trump.com

First Donald Trump was ousted from the Oval Office, now his name is being stripped from one of his organization's Westchester condo complexes.

Unit owners in the 35-story Trump Tower at City Center in White Plains reportedly voted to drop the controversial former president's name, leading them to remove his title from the building entirely.

More than two-thirds of the unit owners in the building voted in favor of removing the Trump moniker, with many citing the Jan. 6 insurrection of the former president’s supporters at the US Capitol as their reasoning for canceling him.

There had reportedly been talks amongst condo owners about removing the Trump name earlier, but they never came to fruition. However, following the riot at the Capitol, many believed it could have hurt property values being associated with the disgraced former president.

Because the owners of the complex voted to rebrand the complex, the Trump Organization will also no longer manage the property that has borne his name since it was built in 2005.

The process to rebrand the condo complex is currently underway, according to building officials. Trump’s name will remain in place until that happens.

Trump being removed from the White Plains condo complex comes following similar measures that were taken at Parc Stamford in Connecticut and on two Riverside Boulevard buildings in the Upper West Side.

In January, the condo board of Trump Plaza in West Palm Beach also voted to remove the ex-president’s name after the Capitol riot, while the owners of Trump Soho got ahead of the game and ditched the Trump brand in 2017.

The Trump brand remains in place in two New York buildings, the Trump Plaza in New Rochelle and Trump Park Residence in Yorktown.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
123K+
Followers
24K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yorktown, NY
State
Connecticut State
City
New Rochelle, NY
City
White Plains, NY
White Plains, NY
Government
City
Upper West Side, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Tower#Condo#The Trump Organization#First Donald Trump#The Oval Office#Parc Stamford#The Condo Board Of#Trump Soho#Trump Park Residence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Voice

$10 EACH: Pharmacist Charged With Selling COVID Vax Cards On eBay, Feds Warn Against Fakes

A licensed pharmacist was arrested by federal agents Tuesday for selling COVID-19 vaccination cards on eBay as government warnings against buying cards increased. Tangtang Zhao, 34, of Chicago worked for a pharmacy that distributed and administered vaccines – and with them the vax cards -- at its locations nationwide, Justice Department Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. said.
Westchester County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Undocumented Immigrants Flown Into Westchester County Airport On Private Flights, Reports Say

Social media was abuzz over the weekend as photos and rumors about undocumented immigrants being flown into Westchester County Airport circulated online. Led by former County Executive and gubernatorial hopeful Rob Astorino, who first broke the news on Friday, Aug. 13, word of undocumented immigrants being flown into the region spread like wildfire with speculation racing.
Lancaster County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

PA Man Running For Judge Of Elections Charged By FBI For Role In Capitol Riot

A Lancaster County man who is currently running as a write-in candidate for Smokestown Judge of Elections has been charged for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot. Edward McAlanis of East Cocalico Township, has been charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds along with knowingly entering a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, according to court documents.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Voice

COVID-19: NJ Suffers Highest Daily Death Total In 3 Months, Blamed on Delta Variant, State Says

New Jersey reported 20 newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths in its latest statistical summary, the highest single-day death total this summer, state officials said. The 20 latest COVID fatalities did not occur on the same day, but all were confirmed as positive on Tuesday. It marked the highest total coronavirus deaths in the Garden State reported in one day since 25 deaths due to COVID were announced by the state Health Department on May 26.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

Police: NJ Resident Beat, Threatened Long Island Woman With Steak Knife, Drove Into 2 Cop Cars

A 24-year-old New Jersey woman was arrested after police said she assaulted another woman and then drove into two police cars during a Long Island pursuit. Luvleek Alexandre, of Newark, pushed past a 77-year-old man into an apartment on Union Avenue and started striking a 20-year-old woman with a closed fist at about 10:10 Aug. 13, according to the Nassau County Police Department.
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Voice

Shark Sightings Prompt Suffolk County Town To Close Beaches

A Long Island town has temporarily closed some of its beaches to swimming after lifeguards spotted several sharks feeding on schools of fish. The Town of Southampton said all ocean beaches west of the Shinnecock Canal are closed to swimming until further notice after the sightings on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 17.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Voice

COVID-19: US Expected To Announce Time Frame For All Americans To Get Booster Shots

Federal health officials have outlined their plans for when most Americans should get COVID-19 booster shots after becoming fully vaccinated. Pending authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a plan still being developed would advise Americans to get a COVID-19 booster shot eight months after becoming fully vaccinated to help stave off variants of the virus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy