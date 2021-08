Each semester, the University Library offers a lineup of workshops that covers a range of topics. Workshops are designed to help participants build skills and expand knowledge for everyday use, and to apply to course material and research projects. Open Access Publishing and Data Management Planning and Copyright in the Classroom, are a few (see list below) of the workshops offered for fall 2021. Preregistration is required and now open for fall Library workshops. For information about individual sessions, contact one of the presenters: