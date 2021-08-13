Chappaqua Native, Decorated Officer in Vietnam War, Longtime Corning Inc. VP David Lyons, 79

(Note: This is the 20th article in a continuing series about local military veterans and their service to our great country.) Michael Gillum was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on March 1, 1946. He belonged to a family of giants: his father was 6' 3" and his younger brother 6' 8" in height, while Michael himself grew to be 6' 6" tall (his older brother only made it to 6'). His father served in the Army Air Corps as an aircraft mechanic in WWII in the Italian theater of war; while Michael's mother was a stay-at-home mom. Following the war, his father worked various odd jobs, finally landing a job as a civilian mechanic at Kirtland Air Force Base, outside Albuquerque, New Mexico.