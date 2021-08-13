Cancel
Chappaqua Native, Decorated Officer in Vietnam War, Longtime Corning Inc. VP David Lyons, 79

Cover picture for the articleDavid (“Dave”) Gates Lyons, 79, and a 10-year resident of Deale, MD, died on Monday, Aug. 2 at his home. Born on February 28, 1942 in Bryn Mawr, PA to the late Charles and Gertrude Lyons, Dave graduated from Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua in 1960. He achieved Eagle Scout rank and went on to earn a BSME degree from Lehigh University in 1964 and a MBA degree in Finance from Columbia University in 1969.

