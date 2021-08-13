Police: California woman left 3-month-old child in hot car to get nails done

VALLEJO, Calif. — A California woman is accused of leaving her 3-month-old baby inside a hot car for at least 30 minutes while she got her nails done, authorities said.

Selena Cook, 19, of Vallejo, was charged with child endangerment, according to a news release from the Vallejo Police Department.

Passersby called 911 at approximately 4:21 p.m. PDT on Tuesday when they discovered the child sitting in a car seat in the back of a BMW with all four of its windows rolled down, KTVU reported. The car was parked at a shopping center in Vallejo, the television station reported.

Temperatures in Vallejo at the time were more than 81 degrees, with temperatures in the car slightly higher, Vallejo police said in their news release.

Officers searched the shopping plaza and found Cook, who was getting her nails done at Unique Nails, KTVU reported.

“She walked through the door and asked for her eyebrows waxed,” Denise Tran, who works at the salon, told the television station. “So I waxed her eyebrows and she asked to do her nails.”

Police said Cook admitted that she was getting her nails done and had left her baby in the car, according to KTVU.

The child, who survived, was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, KRON reported. The baby was then turned over to Child Protective Services, according to the television station.

According to California law, children aged 6 or younger cannot be left unattended inside a vehicle without a person age 12 or older supervising, KTXL reported.

“One of the most fundamental responsibilities we have as parents is to protect and care for our children above our own needs,” Vallejo Chief of Police Shawny K. Williams said in a statement. “As a parent, it was extremely disheartening to know that a 3-month-old was left in a hot car unattended and defenseless.

“Our department is truly grateful for the good Samaritans that stepped in to alert the authorities to save this baby,” Williams added. “As a community, we must continually rally around protecting our children.”

©2021 Cox Media Group