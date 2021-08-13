Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

This $5 Drugstore Staple Is the Best Way to Prevent and Treat Thigh Chafing

By Jess Catcher
Posted by 
FIRST For Women
FIRST For Women
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We may be nearing the end of summer, but that’s usually when the weather decides to crank the heat up even higher for a few more scorchers. All that sweat and friction from walking around in shorts, skirts, and dresses can quickly lead to thigh chafing. Luckily, we can pick up an expert-approved remedy at the drugstore and avoid the painful issue altogether. In fact, you may already have it in your bathroom cabinet: Vaseline.

www.firstforwomen.com

Comments / 0

FIRST For Women

FIRST For Women

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Bright, friendly, smart and engaging, First for Women has been a trusted source of inspiration and advice for women on the go for decades. Every day we deliver guidance and encouragement on topics ranging from health, psychology and nutrition, fashion and beauty, food and cooking, to family and home, all to help you look good, feel great and enjoy every life!

 https://www.firstforwomen.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugstore#Thighs#Md#The Washington Post#Desitin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Skin CarePosted by
FIRST For Women

What Are Skin Tags and Are They Dangerous?

Skin tags can pop up on your body when you least expect it — and if you’re freaked out by them, you’re not alone. Many folks worry about whether they are a sign of a more serious health issue. Rest assured, skin tags are non-cancerous and super common. It’s estimated...
LifestylePosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Thing to Drink Before Bedtime, Says Dietitian

Everyone has been there: you spend the night tossing and turning, then wake up groggy the next morning due to the poor sleep you got the night prior. In fact, while the average adult should ideally get 7 or more hours of sleep per night, just 2 in 3 people actually get the amount of rest they need on a daily basis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
LifestyleL.A. Weekly

This Is The Only Beverage That Can Detox Your Body

Despite the popularity of detox teas and juicing practices, there’s only one beverage that can detox your body of toxins. Detox is a common word nowadays, enveloping a variety of behaviors. It can include detox teas or juices. In theory, detoxing sounds quite appealing, especially after an indulgent week or the holiday season. Despite how popular these practices are, certain experts are quick to point out that, really, the only drink capable of detoxing your body is water.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Drinking Diet Soda, Experts Say

Which type of diet soda drinker are you: The kind who enjoys the occasional sip of fizz and flavor, or one who has to have it every day? Because it's calorie-free, you might think of your favorite diet soft drink as a free-for-all… however, after one journalist has shared the struggle of her 40-year Diet Coke habit, addiction experts are sounding an alarm about your health that, as one doctor suggests, we should all be "very concerned" about.
LifestyleSFGate

Real Talk: There Is No Excuse for You to Casually Drink Bottled Water

I’m going to ask for two favors. First, think about the last time you drank bottled water. Were you drinking Smartwater to quench your thirst after a run (or on the red carpet) à la Jennifer Aniston? (Oh sorry, it’s Gal Gadot and Pete Davidson now.) Are you subliminally drinking Fiji after scrolling through bottled-water memes? Have you hopped on the alkaline trend? Or are you like my coworker who is a big fan of walking into our office kitchen past the cupboard with glasses, past the water filtration system to the refrigerator and grabbing bottle after bottle of Poland Spring? Whatever it was, think about that plastic bottle of water.
Posted by
SheKnows

How To Treat & Prevent Body Acne — Yes, Even In Weird Places — As An Adult Woman

There’s nothing more disappointing than reaching adulthood and finally having clearer skin — only to break out in zits all over your bod. Flawless skin, who?  Don’t worry, though! You’re not the only adult dealing with bacne and buttne and boob blemishes.Whether you have one or two painful bumps a month or a smattering of acne on your chest, body acne is fine and normal. Treating this issue is doable with solutions ranging from elevating your hygiene routine to a quick consultation with a skin expert.  We enlisted Dr. Adeline Kikam, dermatologist and skin of color educator, to share her best tips...
Beauty & FashionHelloGiggles

This Anti-Friction Stick is My Key to Preventing Thigh Chafing

Welcome to Game-Changers, a weekly series in which we reveal the holy grail beauty products we're loving now—the ones that saved our hair, cleared our skin, and, in some way, changed our lives. My thighs have always touched—no matter my size or weight. There's nothing wrong with that, but when...
Skin Carecoveteur.com

Could Eye Cream Be the Cause of Your Under-Eye Puffiness?

You wake up on a Saturday morning and there it is; traces of last night's cocktails are written all over your face. Your fine lines and wrinkles look more pronounced, zits are beginning to crop up along your cheeks, and there's puffiness around the eyes. Of course, the natural response is to do a face mask and slather on an eye cream. Now, we support your decision to do a face mask after an intense night out, but applying an excess amount of eye cream might actually be the one thing that is, despite your best efforts, keeping your eyes puffy throughout the day. Rowan Hall-Farrise, global educator at QMS Medicosmetics, gives us the scoop on what exactly happens to our under-eyes when we go overboard with the eye cream.
Lifestyletmj4.com

The Best Way to Treat Spider Veins

When people hear the word “spider,” they tend to freak out. Whether you think of the 8-legged critter or the tiny red and blue veins that look like little spiders, they’re unpleasant. Spider veins can be a sign of a vein problem, but there’s no need to worry: you can turn to Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa for assistance. Dr. Deborah Manjoney from the Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa joins us today to share details about a treatment that will make your legs look and feel better this summer!
Skin CareYoga Journal

3 Ways to Treat Sunburn, Naturally

Listen, we all love to lounge in the sunshine, basking in the long, hot days of summer. But catching too much sun and finding yourself a little (or a lot, ouch!) rosy come sundown is no way to end the day. Taking care of your skin—your body’s largest organ—should be your number one priority any time you’re outside for extended periods. Still got scorched? These tips will help you soothe sunburned skin when you overdo it.
LifestylePosted by
FIRST For Women

Drinking This Tasty Beverage Regularly Can Help Your Brain Perform Better

Most people can’t start their day without at least one cup of coffee giving them the jolt they need to get into gear. While there’s nothing wrong with relying on your morning joe (in fact, there are plenty of benefits), results from a new study might convince you to swap your regular brew for a nice cup of tea — or at least add it to the rest of your daily beverage intake.
Posted by
FIRST For Women

9 Tricks to Prevent (And Treat!) Embarrassing Summer Beauty Bothers

Sure, you start the season excited to spend the warm, sun-filled days outdoors, but if you’re like us, by the time July and August roll around, everything from painful red sunburn to embarrassing sweat-stained clothes manages to dampen your sunny demeanor. To revive your looks and boost your spirits, we asked top beauty and fashion pros for affordable, fast-acting tips that not only prevent summer-related arghs but fix them as well. Read on for the savvy strategies that will help you power through the dog days of summer with beauty, confidence and a smile on your face!

Comments / 0

Community Policy