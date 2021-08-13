This $5 Drugstore Staple Is the Best Way to Prevent and Treat Thigh Chafing
We may be nearing the end of summer, but that’s usually when the weather decides to crank the heat up even higher for a few more scorchers. All that sweat and friction from walking around in shorts, skirts, and dresses can quickly lead to thigh chafing. Luckily, we can pick up an expert-approved remedy at the drugstore and avoid the painful issue altogether. In fact, you may already have it in your bathroom cabinet: Vaseline.www.firstforwomen.com
