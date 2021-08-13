Cancel
Computers

The multifaceted eBPF Linux program gets its own foundation

By Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols
ZDNet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 1992, the Berkeley Packet Filter (BPF) was introduced in Unix circles as a new, much faster network packet filter. That was nice, but far from revolutionary. Years later, in 2014, it was modified and brought into the Linux kernel as extended BPF (eBPF). There it would add radical new features to Linux and it's being used for numerous, useful Linux-based projects and eBPF is moving on from Linux into Windows as well.

