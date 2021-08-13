Mi Kocina Food Trailer offering quick fresh meals across the area

LUBBOCK, Texas – Whether you are on the go at your lunch break or looking for a quick meal that you do not have to prepare, Mi Kocina Food Truck in Lubbock, Texas, is the place to go. From breakfast to supper, Mi Kocina Food Truck serves the people of Lubbock at various locations. They can be found anywhere from near Texas Tech’s campus if you are a college student missing your mom’s home cooked food to parking lots across town for a midday meal. At Mi Kocina Food Truck, all of our cooks are mommas. Their recipes and tips have been passed down from generation to generation and mother to mother since the 1940s. Mi Kocina brings Tex Mex food with the same love and affection of your own kitchen to Lubbock.