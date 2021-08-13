Frenship teacher releases two children’s books, Penny and the Projects

LUBBOCK, Texas – Penny is working on a school project for her third-grade class. She is researching ten interesting careers. Who knew homework could be so much fun? Penny always knew she was destined to be a performer, but now she has many more options to chose from. She would make a great baker (who doesn’t love cupcakes?), teaching sounds fun and challenging, being an engineer or astronaut would be exciting too! Maybe she will be a real estates agent like her aunt or a fashion blogger!