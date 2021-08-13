Cancel
World

Taliban sweep across Afghanistan’s south, take 4 more cities

By Associated Press
WDTN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban completed their sweep of Afghanistan’s south on Friday, taking four more provincial capitals in a lightning offensive that brought them closer to Kabul just weeks before the U.S. is set to officially end its two-decade war. In the last 24 hours, the country’s second-...

AfghanistanPosted by
Indy100

Heartbreaking video of girl in Afghanistan becomes symbol of ‘shattered future’ under Taliban

An Afghan girl has voiced her despair at the world’s treatment of her country, as Taliban insurgents declare the country is under their control after a devastating sweep of power. A video of the girl, whose identity is unknown, was posted to Twitter on Friday by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist.“We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan,” the tearful girl laments in the clip. “I cannot help crying,” she adds. “No one cares about us. We’ll die slowly in history.”“We do not count because we were born in Afghanistan . . . We’ll die slowly...
MilitaryTelegraph

Taliban fighters capture Black Hawk helicopters from US base in Afghanistan

Taliban fighters have posed next to US-made Black Hawk helicopters and other aircraft seized from Afghanistan's military as the insurgents boasted of their rapid takeover of the country. As the fighters entered Kabul on Sunday, pro-Taliban social media accounts published footage of its forces examining brown-green camouflage Black Hawk aircraft.
WorldPosted by
Fox News

World leaders blame Biden, express disappointment with Afghanistan

World leaders are speaking out about their disappointment with the security situation in Afghanistan, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson going so far as to pin the blame on President Joe Biden and the United States. Johnson said it was "fair to say the U.S. decision to pull out has...
Stanford, CAstanford.edu

Stanford’s Allen Weiner on the U.S. Withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Fall of Kabul

As the Taliban’s forces closed in on Kabul on Sunday, August 15, 2021, the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left his country, the acting U.S. ambassador was evacuated, the American flag on the embassy in the country’s capital lowered—and the Biden administration’s plans for an orderly withdrawal of troops, diplomats, and Afghan aids and translators by the anniversary of 9/11 dashed as a scramble for the door becomes more chaotic. After twenty years, 2 trillion dollars, and the lives of almost 2,500 American personnel lost, President Biden said it was time to let the Afghan government and military stand on its own. Here, Stanford Law national security law expert Allen Weiner discusses the U.S. mission to Afghanistan, its withdrawal, and potential consequences.
Ohio StateWDTN

Ohio lawmakers comment on Afghanistan as Taliban seizes power

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio lawmakers are commenting on the situation in Afghanistan as the Taliban seizes control of the country. Congressman Mike Turner (OH-10) released the following statement:. Ever since Biden hastily left Afghanistan in the middle of the night, I have been calling this situation more of a...
Military12news.com

US rushes more troops to calm chaotic evacuation in Kabul, Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — One of America’s top military commanders met face-to-face with senior leaders of the Taliban, urging the longtime enemy not to interfere with the massive evacuation at the Kabul airport as the United States withdraws from Afghanistan, a U.S. official told The Associated Press. Meanwhile, the U.S. was rushing...
Politicsknoxvilledailysun.com

Taliban take Kabul, U.S. troops arrive to facilitate departures

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Afghanistan has fallen to the Taliban, and U.S. troops now. in the country are working to secure Hamid Karzai International. Airport to enable the safe departure of U.S., allied. and Afghan partners from the country. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ News reports show many Taliban in the streets, some toting American weapons. Other...
WorldPost-Crescent

Afghanistan: Taliban enters Kabul after stunning sweep, want unconditional surrender

KABUL, Afghanistan - Afghanistan’s embattled president left the country Sunday, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signaling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan. The Taliban, which for hours had been in the outskirts of Kabul, announced soon...
WorldKTUL

Rush on Kabul airport as Afghans flee Taliban takeover

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghans rushed onto the tarmac of the capital's airport on Monday as thousands tried to flee the country after the Taliban seized power with stunning speed. Some clung to the side of a U.S. military transport plane before takeoff, in a widely shared video that captured the sense of desperation as America's 20-year war comes to a chaotic end.
PoliticsBBC

Who are the Taliban?

The Taliban were removed from power in Afghanistan by US-led forces in 2001, but the group has been on the offensive in recent months and is now on the brink of seizing power again. As the US prepared to complete its withdrawal by 11 September, after two decades of war,...
WorldBBC

Afghanistan conflict: Kabul falls to Taliban as president flees

The Taliban has claimed victory in Afghanistan after taking over the capital Kabul, bringing to a swift end almost 20 years of a US-led coalition's presence in the country. Fighters have seized the presidential palace. The government has collapsed, with President Ashraf Ghani fleeing. A spokesman for the group has...
Worldpbs.org

Official: Taliban to declare Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — A Taliban official says the group will soon declare the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from the presidential palace in the capital, Kabul. That was the name of the country under the Taliban government ousted by U.S.-led forces after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief media.

