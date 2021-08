Howdy folks! The Chadster has got some great news for everybody! For months since Showbuzz Daily shut down, wrestling fans have had to make do with far less context in evaluating the week's wrestling shows in terms of how well they performed in the ratings. Sure, Thurston, Meltzer, and Keller stepped up to provide weekly wrestling ratings for all of the shows, but without the charts showing the full Top 150 shows for cable, the shows could only be compared against each other without the context of what else was happening on TV last night.