Public Health

Leading Diabetes Advocacy Groups Urge CDC to Include Americans with Diabetes in Those Prioritized for COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters

By Press release submission
patientdaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Diabetes Association issued the following announcement on Aug. 12. The American Diabetes Association® and 14 other leading voluntary health organizations and medical societies concerned with diabetes urged the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to consider the health risks people with diabetes are facing with COVID-19 as the agency develops guidance on special patient populations who may benefit from additional COVID-19 vaccine doses. Combined, these groups advocate on behalf of the 122 million Americans with diabetes and prediabetes.

