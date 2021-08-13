Leading Diabetes Advocacy Groups Urge CDC to Include Americans with Diabetes in Those Prioritized for COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters

We’ve all been asked to make sacrifices to protect ourselves, our families and our neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic. A lot is uncertain and we continue to learn more about this virus and adapt, so it’s understandable that you may have questions or concerns about the COVID-19 vaccines. However, as a physician who has cared for people for 30 years, I received the vaccine when it became available to me, and I’ve also strongly encouraged my family and friends to get vaccinated.