The Australian dollar fell again during the trading session on Monday, as we continue the same choppy and sideways behavior that we have been and for what seems like a lifetime now. The 0.73 level underneath continues to be massive support, while the 0.74 level above continues to be massive resistance. The 100 point range that we have been in has been very important and well-defined, so I think that if and when we finally get a breakout or a breakdown, the market continues to be short-term focus more than anything else and will be very noisy.