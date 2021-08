The 2020-21 NBA championship was won by the Milwaukee Bucks and superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Prior to their recent win, there was a lot of discussion on whether Giannis Antetokounmpo could win a championship with the Bucks. Many thought that he should have left to go somewhere he could team up with other superstars like others have done in the past. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo ended up signing an extension with the Bucks and has shown that it is possible to win without a superteam in a small market.