Mecosta County, MI

UPDATE: Restoration estimates still Sunday night, but some get power sooner

By Julie Norwood
Huron Daily Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMECOSTA COUNTY — About 1,200 households in Mecosta County were still without electricity Saturday morning. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Consumers Energy's online outage map showed 1,219 customers in Mecosta County without power, down from 2,204 customers listed Friday afternoon. At that time, Consumers Energy had reset restoration estimates to late Sunday night; however, in a news release Friday, the company said it hoped to have the majority of outages fixed by the end of Saturday.

