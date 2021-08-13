The Nike Air Force 1 Crater Cleans Up With Cream Uppers
The array of styles to have come from Nike’s “Move To Zero” campaign is a testament to the proposition that sustainable footwear has become a viable practice and no longer a novelty. This statement continues to hold true as fan-favorite classics such as the Nike Air Force 1 are reimagined with eco-conscious materials. By taking advantage of the fun patterns organically created by recycled content, the Air Force 1 Crater has crafted a cream-toned offering that aligns with pastel footwear trends.sneakernews.com
