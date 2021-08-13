Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

The Nike Air Force 1 Crater Cleans Up With Cream Uppers

By Jasmine Tang
sneakernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe array of styles to have come from Nike’s “Move To Zero” campaign is a testament to the proposition that sustainable footwear has become a viable practice and no longer a novelty. This statement continues to hold true as fan-favorite classics such as the Nike Air Force 1 are reimagined with eco-conscious materials. By taking advantage of the fun patterns organically created by recycled content, the Air Force 1 Crater has crafted a cream-toned offering that aligns with pastel footwear trends.

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Air#Nike Swoosh#Air Force#The Air Force 1 Crater#Pinwheel#Nike Com#Nike Blazer Mids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Apparelsneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 12 Utility “Grind”

In the past year, Nike has made large strides towards zero, incorporating sustainable efforts throughout the entirety of the umbrella. And soon, Jordan Brand will lead the way for Fall 2021 with the Air Jordan 12 Utility “Grind.”. As its namesake implies, Grind materials are the star of the show,...
Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

Another Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 Low Is Revealed

Undefeated’s expansive Dunk vs. AF-1 collection welcomes another volume to its 2021 collection, revealed by the boutique’s marketing director Adrian Carter on Instagram. Like the other inclusions, this upcoming collaboration features touches of lux snakeskin materials on the Swoosh logo and heel-tab, while the remainder of the shoe relies on suedes both smooth and hairy. The five-strikes logo is seen emblazoned on the tongue label and pressed into the suede heel, and although not pictured, the insoles likely feature the aforementioned Dunk vs. AF-1 logo from this seasonal storyline.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Up Close With the Air Jordan 12 "Royalty"

The rollout of Jordan Brand‘s fall 2021 retro collection is in full swing, but sneaker leakers are already looking ahead to the Jumpman’s holiday 2021 collection, one piece of which is the Air Jordan 12 “Royalty.” Essentially an Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” with gold detailing thrown in for good measure, the “Royalty” offers an undeniably regal take on an Air Jordan classic.
Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 95 Ultra Gets A Two-Toned Midsole And A Pop Of Blue

Among the Nike Air Max collection of revolutionary models is a silhouette inspired by the human body—the Nike Air Max 95. The layered construction of Sergio Lozano’s design is a reference to the anatomy of muscles. Despite the graduated panels being a signature element of the AM 95, an upcoming Nike Air Max 95 Ultra is ditching the layered look while shaking up the design with bright blue accents and a two-toned midsole.
Lifestylesneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 95 Gets A “Rayguns” Look

Not long back, Nike was elated to celebrate the Roswell Rayguns, a fictional ABA team that appeared on the small screen during commercial breaks. And though it’s been long since their last appearance, at least the roster’s bright orange color scheme will make a return thanks to this upcoming Air Max 95.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look At the Off-White™ Air Jordan 2 Low "White/Red"

Shortly after getting an on-foot look at the accompanying “Black/Blue” colorway, we now have an on-foot look at the Off-White™ x Air Jordan 2 Low “White/Red.”. Serving as Virgil Abloh‘s latest collaboration with Jordan Brand, the take on the court classic features a white leather upper base accented by hits of red and Michael Jordan’s signature. Aside from the exposed collars and tongues, choice details come in the form of Helvetica medial side text, zip-ties, “SHOELACES” marked lacing and printed insoles. Rounding up the design of the shoes are sole units that replicate the look of crumbling soles associated with vintage sneakers.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Detailed Look At 2021’s Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey”

First teased in mid-November 2020, the Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” has recently surfaced via unofficial, but detailed images that’ll surely have savvy and casual sneaker enthusiasts alike set aside $225 USD+ ahead of the pair’s anticipated December 11th release date. While initially believed to be part of the model’s...
Beauty & Fashionsneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 2021 Appears In Black And Green

The Air Max line-up has evolved in interesting ways over the past decades. Today, it stands atop multiple new silhouettes, some not quite as beloved as past classics. Here, the Air Max 2021 hopes to take up the mantle, appearing in many a new colorway. This iteration, which happens to...
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Huarache "Aquatone" To Make A Comeback: Photos

While it may not be the most popular silhouette of all time, there is no denying just how great the Nike Air Huarache is. This is a shoe that has been around since 1992, and there have been some iconic colorways to go with it. Just a few years ago, the Huarache was everywhere although it ended up taking a breather for a bit. In 2021, Nike is looking to reignite everyone's passion for the shoe by dropping some classic retros. A few months ago they dropped the "Scream Green" model, and now, they're back with the "Aquatone" offering.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Nike SB Shane Premium Gets A Classic Triple White Leather

With an illustrious career that includes participating in the Olympics’ first-ever skateboarding event and being Australia’s most prominent athlete on social media, Shane O’Neill has been bringing his skate expertise and bold style onto new grounds by heading into the footwear scene. His efforts in this new territory include the release of his first signature shoe, the Nike SB Shane. The skateboarder has taken the Nike SB proposition to the next level by delivering a premium makeover that involves a triple-white look and plush leather.
Apparelhypebeast.com

The Nike ACG Air Mowabb Releases in a "Twine" Colorway

Aside from returning in “Gravity Purple” and “Birch/Bright Mandarin,” the ACG Air Mowabb is also set to release in a “Twine” colorway. The latest in the 30th-anniversary celebrations of the Air Mowabb, the upcoming features a bold mix of “Twine/Fusion Red/Club Gold/Teal Charge.” The upper of the shoe is constructed of soft nubuck leather in light tan contrasted by the teal nylon collars that extend up the ankle. Further detailing comes in the form of black heel counters and bright red branding elements that serve as extra hits of colors. Finishing up the design of the shoe are light tan speckled midsoles paired with rubber outsoles made of teal and black segments.
RetailSneakerFiles

Nike Air Max 2021 Releasing in Black and Grey

Nike has a strong lineup of their latest Air Max model, the Air Max 2021, and one of the next pairs we have to showcase comes in a simple theme. Furthermore, it features at least 20% recycled materials. This Nike Air Max 2021 comes dressed in a Black, Iron Grey,...
ShoppingSneakerFiles

Nike Air Max 97 Releasing with Multi-Color Pull Tabs

The Nike Air Max 97 will debut soon in a clean colorway while the pull tabs come dipped in multiple shades. Looking closer, this Nike Air Max 97 comes highlighted with White leather across the base while Navy lands on the embroidered Swoosh logos that are outlined in Red on the medial and lateral side. Sticking out, we have Multi-Color pull tabs on the tongue and heel while a Navy and Red rubber outsole finishes the look.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 6-17-23 Hybrid Shoe Is Making A Return

Back in 2014, hybrid styles based on the AJ6 were releasing en masse. One such example, the Air Jordan 6-17-23, was arguably one of the most interesting takes, its look an amalgamation of the aforementioned as well as the much more modern AJ17. And after not seeing the light of day for some time, the hybrid silhouette is suddenly seeing a Retro right at the peak of 2021.
ApparelSneakerFiles

Nike Air Presto ‘What The’ Release Date

Nike has several new color options of the Air Presto releasing this year which celebrates the model’s 21st birthday. Launching at the end of the month (August) is the ‘What The’ iteration that combines 13 of the original colorways. Going over this Nike Air Presto, it features elements from the...
Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

Another Multi-Colored Interpretation Of The Nike Air Max 97 Is Coming Soon

Long-overshadowed by other visible Airbag-cushioned silhouettes, the Nike Air Max 97 has become a go-to option for countless sneaker enthusiasts over the last four years. A newly-surfaced multi-color style is likely to garner even more attention for Christian Tresser’s iconic design. Akin to previously-seen takes from Nike Sportswear (especially those...
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Nike Air Tuned Max “Cream” Adopts A Lifestyle Look

The Nike Air Tuned Max is a much older shoe than its looks lead people to believe. And though many of its colorways lean on this futuristic aesthetic, the release here deviates quite a bit, dressing the shoe with lifestyle sense. Like many a peer of similar age, the pair...

Comments / 0

Community Policy