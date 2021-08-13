Cancel
Multi-Color Pull Tabs Appear On This Clean Nike Air Max 97

By Jovani Hernandez
sneakernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs it heads into its 25th anniversary, the Nike Air Max 97 is gathering a healthy roster of colorways spanning everything from heritage to modern-day. Most recently, Christian Tresser’s iconic design has emerged in a predominantly white arrangement. Mid-foot logos and outsoles opt for a navy and red combination that gets overshadowed by the multi-color styling that takes over the pull tabs at the top of the tongue and heel. The full-length Air Max unit underfoot keeps things simple in an off-white tone, while retro “nike” injects just another touch of color via the sock-liners.

