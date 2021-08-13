Walt Disney, Pilgrim's Pride rise; Best Buy, JPMorgan fall

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.40.