Walt Disney, Pilgrim's Pride rise; Best Buy, JPMorgan fall

 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:. Walt Disney Co., up $1.79 to $181.08. The owner of ABC and Walt Disney World Resort reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results. Pilgrim’s Pride Corp., up $4.66 to $27.34. Majority owner JBS is proposing to buy...

StocksFOXBusiness

Stocks sink with Walmart, Home Depot earnings in focus

U.S. stock indexes were lower Tuesday morning as investors digested earnings from big retailers and awaited a speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 299 points, or 0.84%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.65% and 0.82%, respectively. Both the Dow and the S&P 500 on Monday closed at record highs for a fifth straight session.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Walt Disney

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) shares experienced unusual options activity on Tuesday. The stock price moved down to $178.24 following the option alert. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
Stockskdow.biz

Home Depot, KB Home fall; Fabrinet, Moderna rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:. Home Depot Inc., down $14.30 to $320.75. The home improvement retailer fell short of analysts' forecasts for a key sales measure during the second quarter. Fabrinet, up $6.96 to $96.46. The company that assembles electronic devices...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

MicroSectors™ Launches FANG & Innovation Exchange Traded Notes On NYSE Arca

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - REX Shares, LLC (REX) has announced the launch of two new MicroSectors Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) issued by Bank of Montreal("BMO") linked to the Solactive FANG Innovation Index (symbol: SOLFANGT). MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (BULZ) and MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) will start trading tomorrow on NYSE Arca.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

JD.com And Tesla Lead The Nasdaq Lower Tuesday

U.S. indices were trading lower Tuesday amid macro uncertainty due to COVID-19 concerns. Investors also weighed today's Home Depot (NYSE: HD) earnings and a drop in retail sales. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) fell by 0.88% to $365.73. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:...
StocksBluefield Daily Telegraph

Tesla, Expedia fall; Sonos, Duke Energy rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:. Sonos Inc., up $1.79 to $39.93. The maker of wireless speakers and home sound systems reportedly received a favorable decision in a patent dispute with Google. JELD-WEN Holding Inc., down 47 cents to $28.93. Onex is...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Raised to $220.00

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.40.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

5 Stock Top Gainers for Friday: Pilgrim's Pride, Disney, Upstart

Stocks rose but pared gains Friday after U.S. consumer sentiment fell in early August as consumers grew less optimistic that the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be ending. Shares of Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) - Get Report surged after Brazil's JBS, the world's largest meatpacker, proposed to acquire the stake in the company it doesn't already own for $26.50 a share.
BusinessMinneapolis Star Tribune

JBS plans to buy rest of Pilgrim's Pride shares, make it private

The world's largest meatpacker, JBS SA, wants to acquire the remaining common shares in its U.S.-based subsidiary Pilgrim's Pride Corp. in order to delist the company. Brazil-based JBS said in a securities filing that its board had approved an offer letter to be sent to Pilgrim's Pride to acquire the remaining shares in circulation for $26.50 per share.
IndustryMotley Fool

Pilgrim's Pride Corp

Producer of poultry in the U.S, Mexico and Puerto Rico. In the U.S., the Company produces both prepared and fresh chicken and turkey, while in Mexico and Puerto Rico, it produces exclusively fresh chicken. Current Price $27.34 Mkt Cap $5.5B. Open $27.25 P/E Ratio 0.00. Prev. Close $27.34 Div. (Yield)...
IndustryReporterHerald.com

Pilgrim’s Pride market cap moves to $6.7 billion on takeover talk

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (Nasdaq: PPC) shares rose 21% in midday trading, hitting a new 52-week high, on a bid by its Brazil-based majority owner to take the chicken and pork processor private. Brasilia-based JBS SA offered to buy the 20% of PPC it doesn’t own for $26.50 a share. Any...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,334 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,038 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.9% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksinvezz.com

Step Finance price is on the rise: here are the best places to buy it

Step Finance (STEP) has a circulating supply of 4,000,000 STEP coins with an unknown maximum supply. It is currently trading above $0.60, up 200% over the past week. Learn how and where to buy Step Finance now. A new cryptocurrency called Step Finance (STEP) has started making headlines after a...
StocksNBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Home Depot, Walmart, Roblox and More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Home Depot (HD) – Shares of the home improvement retailer fell 3.2% in the premarket following its second-quarter results. Home Depot earned $4.53 per share, 9 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also topped forecasts. Comparable-store sales fell short of forecasts, however, rising 4.5% compared to a StreetAccount consensus estimate of 5%.
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Disney Q3 Takeaways: Big Earnings Beat, Hulu And Disney+ Subscriber Numbers Rise, ARPU Falls

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) reported fiscal third-quarter earnings after market close Thursday. Here are the key takeaways for investors to know. What Happened: Disney reported third-quarter revenue of $17.02 billion, up 45% year-over-year. The total beat the consensus estimate of $16.8 billion. Disney reported adjusted earnings per share of 80 cents versus a street estimate of 56 cents per share.
Marketspulse2.com

Pilgrim’s Pride Shares Increase Over 15% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

The shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) increased by over 15% pre-market. This is why it happened. The shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) increased by over 15% pre-market. Investors appear to be responding positively to a Reuters report that Brazil-based meatpacking company JBS SA proposed buying the remaining common shares in its U.S.-based subsidiary Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation in order to delist the company.

