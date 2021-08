Quality Journalism for Critical Times Citing new state and federal COVID-19 statistics, Florida Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Commissioner Nikki Fried called on Gov. Ron DeSantis Monday to declare a state of emergency and draw down federal disaster assistance. In her daily announcements of updated COVID data, Fried said Monday that conditions in Florida are becoming dire, yet DeSantis has shown […] The post Nikki Fried calls on DeSantis to declare state of emergency, accept fed help appeared first on Florida Phoenix.