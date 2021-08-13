Cancel
Kitten rescued from marsh after falling from South Carolina bridge

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Volunteer rescuers in South Carolina came to the rescue of a kitten that fell from a bridge into the marsh below.

The Charleston County Volunteer Rescue Squad said in an Instagram post that the Charleston Police Department Animal Services officers responded to the Stono River Bridge on Wednesday on a report of a loose kitten wandering on the bridge.

The officers arrived to find the kitten had fallen into the marsh below. Firefighters were summoned to the scene, but "determined that the kitten was too far out" for a safe rescue.

A CCVRS airboat was called to the bridge and rescuers were able to safely pluck the small cat out of the marsh.

The kitten was taken to the Charleston Humane Society.

UPI News

UPI News

