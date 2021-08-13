Cancel
Bloomsburg University announces indoor mask requirement

By FOX56 NEWSROOM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning Saturday, August 14, Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania institution and indoor masking mandate for campus. The university states they are updating their indoor masking mandate " to limit the transmission of the virus within our community and preserve our ability to offer an in-person teaching and learning experience throughout the fall semester" in response to the rise of positive COVID-19 cases within the region and the state.

