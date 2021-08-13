Bloomsburg University announces indoor mask requirement
Beginning Saturday, August 14, Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania institution and indoor masking mandate for campus. The university states they are updating their indoor masking mandate " to limit the transmission of the virus within our community and preserve our ability to offer an in-person teaching and learning experience throughout the fall semester" in response to the rise of positive COVID-19 cases within the region and the state.fox56.com
Comments / 0