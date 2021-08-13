‘It was scary:’ Spencer man who was hospitalized with COVID-19 says he will now get vaccinated
WORCESTER, Mass. - Spencer resident Sean Boulay didn't want to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Then, after a recent trip to Florida, he began to feel sick. "I was having a little bit of a problem breathing, but it was mainly just muscle aches all over my body, especially my legs,” said Boulay. “It would wake me up in the middle of the night, and that's when I knew something was wrong."spectrumnews1.com
Comments / 3