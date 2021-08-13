All qualified teams for the 2021 LoL World Championship

The newest champion for League of Legends – Akshan – will not be playable in Worlds 2021. Sad news for Akshan mains this coming 2021 Season World Championship. The League of Legends esports operations team announced on Twitter that Akshan will not be part of the LOL Worlds 2021 champion roster. New champions can only become eligible if the champion has been active for at least two weeks. Two weeks is just enough for the developers to balance the champion for competitive play. Since the champion has just been released in July, this makes him invalid during the LCS and LEC seasons. Riot Games’ policy dictates that champions need to be cleared in all the playoffs of all four major regions. Without LCS and LEC validity, Akshan becomes an auto-ban for Worlds 2021.