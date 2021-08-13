Cancel
8/13 at Vilano Beach

By RevJoeyFitz
floridasportsman.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKids and my wife are back in school. So, Fridays are primarily for fishing! 😉. Got to Vilano Beach just after 6 AM. Sun still hadn’t come up yet. There were already 3-4 people by the jetties. So, I setup about 50 yds away from the last guy. Low tide was 6:45 AM. So, I knew I was gonna be fishing the incoming. Put out a 3 rod spread using a chunk of fresh dead and different colored fish bites. Staggered lines with one right behind the surf, one about 20 yds further, one 20 yds further than that to locate some fish.

Boynton Beach, FLfloridasportsman.com

Boynton Beach - 8 August 2021

Fishing for bait was tough this morning. I ended up with two goggle eyes, two blue runners and a couple of grunts. During the early morning launch, there was some lightning flashing in the distance and at one point my rods started to buzz from the static. I was about to head in when the buzzing stopped. The sunrise was an inspirational sight.
Hobbiesfloridasportsman.com

Big Pine Bugs

We spent the opening three days chasing Bugs around Big Pine and the surrounding areas. With the weekend opener and mini-season, the easy areas were picked over pretty well. We managed to catch our 34 man limit each day working some of our deeper areas. We were happy to have...
Hobbiesfloridasportsman.com

Bay Boat Fly Fishing

Measures to make your bay boat fly fishing friendly. Fly line management can be a nightmare in just about any boats, other than technical poling skiffs designed to be snag and clutter-free. But many bay boats and open fishermen sometimes need special attention to make them fly-fishing friendly. Generally, the...
New York City, NYfloridasportsman.com

Tried a little fishing in Central Park, NYC

Last 6 years I've been spending a lot of time in NYC for work but still saving most of my fishing for when I'm back home in Florida. However I got the itch to fish, so picked up a cheap spinning rod and a handful of small lures (no easy proposition in Manhattan - 2 hour subway round trip to a D I C K's sporting goods 8 miles outside the city). Then hit the ponds in Central Park, which I'd always heard have some fish.
Hobbiesfloridasportsman.com

When to Use a Swivel While Fishing Offshore

Less tackle usually equates to more bites, but some situations demand it. I have long been a proponent of putting as little tackle in the water as possible. I rig to get bites from sometimes finicky fish. When I can get away without wire, I use as light a fluorocarbon as I can get away with.
HobbiesPosted by
AFAR

The Best Beach Camping Spots in the U.S.

Pitch a tent on the Padre Island National Seashore in Texas, and wake up to these views. These waterfront camping sites offer unbeatable sunrise and sunset views. Here’s where you can pitch your tent or drive your camper van right onto the sand—or as close to it as you can get.
Hobbiesfloridasportsman.com

8/8 troll & bottom fishing

Headed out on Sunday for a mixed day of trolling and bottom bumping. I’m newer to fishing in 120’+ water, and wanted to do some trolling to find some bottom fishing spots. We landed one mahi about 15 mins after setting up the spread. The mahi hit a green rattle jet in 125’ of water. We continued to troll for about 2 more hours only catching barracudas. I marked a few ledges while trolling and went back to see if they were holding any fish. We managed to get some nice b liners and load up the cooler. I had some bigger presentations on the bottom but didn’t have any grouper, mangrove, or mutton bites. It seemed the ledges were only holding b’s. All in all it was a good day and I now have some numbers of my own to fish.
Hobbiesfloridasportsman.com

Apalachicola Bay fishing

I'll be staying on St. George Island the first week of October and I'm looking for any tips/advice for fishing in Apalachicola Bay. I plan on renting a boat and fishing the grass flats behind the island, but are there any other spots I should try? I'm mainly just looking for Reds and Trout, but I'm down for catching anything.
WildlifePosted by
WDCG G105

Multiple Sharks Possibly Spotted Along North Carolina Beach

"We don't want to alarm anyone because this is a very natural thing, but we received a report and pictures of what appear to be large sharks swimming just off the beach near 4300 East Beach Drive," the Oak Island Water Rescue wrote in a post on its Facebook page, adding several photos of the reported sharks.
AnimalsWYFF4.com

WOW! Two-headed sea turtle found at Edisto Beach State Park

EDISTO BEACH, S.C. — Members of Edisto Beach State Park's sea turtle patrol came across something very rare on Wednesday: A two-headed sea turtle hatchling. We're told the hatchling was found during a routine nest inventory. According to South Carolina State Parks officials, three to five days after a sea...
Sportsfloridasportsman.com

Mayport River 8/14

So we hit the river this morning at low incoming. We baited up pretty easy, in Sister's Creek, on nice finger mullet. We hit one dock all morning, the the action was pretty good. We lost some good fish at boat side, and threw a hand full of shorts back. It was really fun before the rain made us go home.
Hobbiesfloridasportsman.com

Fishing inside 40 miles

Is anyone having luck bottom fishing inside 40 miles? I get occasional keeper beeliners or rarely a keeper Black Sea bass or triggers but mostly grunts, and red snapper with plenty of sharks. I do fine at 50-60 miles but that's a full day trip and exhausting in summer weather.
Hobbiesfloridasportsman.com

budget fly rod/reel recommendations?

Are there any decent rigs available for less than $300? I found a TFO Signature II 9wt w/ NXT reel for $279. Would this be good enough to get me started. I've always wanted to learn, and I buying my first boat next week so I thought now would be a good time. But, I don't want to spend $600+ until I know I'm fully invested in it. So, would a combo like this let me learn and get me through a year or two? Or is there something else you would recommend? This would be inshore trout, redfish, snook, little tarpon etc.. I'm guessing 8wt or 9wt is what I need.
Kailua, HItrekaroo.com

13 Best Beaches in Oahu

Oahu, “the gathering place”, has many beautiful beaches but we think there are 12 best beaches in Oahu that your family will not want to miss!. We are highlighting the best beaches in Oahu with sands of all colors, natural and man made features that will make your trip worth it, and sunsets that will make memories that will last a lifetime.
Lifestylefloridasportsman.com

Stayed close 8/8 (Mayport)

For most of this summer I've been meaning to take out a young family friend and her family to bend a pole, but somehow haven't made it happen. We fixed that issue this past Sunday. Since we we taking her young daughter, we decided to stay close to Mayport, find some of those endangered ARS and maybe visit the shark buffet behind the shrimp boats. As an added bonus, staying close allowed me to get home and pack for this week's trip to NorCal.
AnimalsKITV.com

Shark sightings don't deter beachgoers

LONG ISLAND, NY (WABC) -- Shark sightings continue off the coast of Long Island Thursday, but authorities say none have been spotted close enough to the shore to garner any concern. Swimming has been halted multiple times at various beaches this week after sharks were seen, including an incident Monday...
Florida Statefloridasportsman.com

Southwest Florida Forecast

August 13 – 15 Although it continues to be hot, the rains are keeping things in check. The best bet continues to be starting early, especially when we have good moving water. Offshore trips continue to be productive, but instead of dealing with extreme heat it is more about getting back before the storms move in. Nearshore continues to be consistent as those trips too will need to keep an eye on the sky. Water conditions continue to be good with minimal red tide issues from the northern end of the area.
Animalsfloridasportsman.com

Pogies and kings in st aug

I'm usually past the urge to kingfish at this point in the summer but two weeks in Idaho and rain and early winds and yadayadayada have kept me from getting a full summer king fix. And, my youngest daughter has not been on the ocean on a dawn king trip and agreed to go Wednesday so we hit vilano around 630 and looked for some big mullet. After 20 minutes of nothing I figured we better go look for pogies which, for me, have been few and far between this summer in st aug. We rounded the north cut inside the shoals and immediately saw plenty of pelicans due east. Just on the north edge of the shoals we found what we needed and more in one net toss and headed east to 4 mile. It was quiet. Four lines out and no action. Our first two knock downs were sharpnoses and Sophia was tired of pulling on sharks. I saw a rod tip bounce on a weighted like and took the rod from the holder thinking another shark was pulling a pogie off but dropped the tip and gave it a twitch and zzzzzzzz,,,,zzzzzzzz. Zzzzzzzz,,,ok, maybe a real fish. After a good long run the line stayed up near the surface and I was pretty sure we had the right fish. Sophia wanted nothing of a third shark so I told her she better at least get the gaff out. A few circles later and she put the big hook perfectly into a nice 20lb king.
Myrtle Beach, SCmatadornetwork.com

The 12 best Myrtle Beach Airbnbs for the perfect beach getaway

Myrtle Beach is a classic East Coast vacation spot. With the famous boardwalk, scenic golf courses, and white sand beaches, there’s something for visitors of all ages and backgrounds. A seaside motel may have a sentimental charm, but nothing beats the prices and advantages that come from staying in an Airbnb, and Myrtle Beach has some amazing rentals to choose from.

